FFWS 2021 Singapore finals first match peaked at over 5.4 million viewers

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world—and it shows. During the ongoing World Series (FFWS) 2021 in Singapore, the first round of the finals peaked at over 5.4 million viewers today, according to Esports Charts.

This makes the FFWS one of the most watched esports events in history. What’s even more surprising is that 1.9 million viewers were from the Hindi stream. This comes after the two Indian teams were unable to compete in the competition due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One million viewers watched the Indonesian stream. The YouTube peak for the competition stood at 4.9 million, according to Esports Charts. At the time of writing, the average viewership for the FFWS 2021 Singapore was 1.8 million. This will likely increase as the finals proceed.

On May 28, the play-ins for the FFWS took place. It also had an impressive viewership with 1,239,891 people watching at its peak, according to Esports Charts.

Twelve teams are competing in the finals of the FFWS 2021 for the title of champions and a share of the $2 million prize pool. The teams will play six matches to decide the winners.

Free Fire often sees strong viewership in its esports competitions. Last year, the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) Asia peaked at 2.5 million viewers and had an average viewership of 828,986.