Everything you need to know about the Electro Spirit, Clash Royale’s newest card

Electro Spirit, Clash Royale’s 101st, is coming to the game soon. The card’s statistics and other details were unveiled today.
It costs just one elixir to use the card in battle. The Electro Spirit jumps onto enemies, dealing damage, and stunning up to nine enemy troops for a brief period.
What are its statistics?
Here are the stats for the card.
- Rarity: Common
- Type: Troop
- Chained Attacks: Nine
- Stun Duration: 0.5 seconds
- Targets: Air and ground
- Speed: Very fast
- Range: 2.5
Here are the hitpoints and damage statistics per level. These have been collected from Clash Royale analytics website, Royale API.
|Level
|Hitpoints
|Damage
|One
|90
|39
|Two
|99
|42
|Three
|108
|47
|Four
|119
|51
|Five
|131
|56
|Six
|144
|62
|Seven
|158
|68
|Eight
|173
|75
|Nine (Challenge)
|190
|82
|10
|209
|90
|11
|230
|99
|12
|252
|109
|13 (Maximum)
|278
|120
|14 (Mirror)
|305
|132
When will it release?
The card will be released on Oct. 14. Players can unlock the Electro Spirit for free from an event that will go live at the same time.
Clash Royale recently started with its 16th season, called Shocktober. It introduced another card to the game as well: the Electro Giant. The Electro Giant has an interesting mechanic and zaps enemies with lightning in a radius around him on taking damage. It is also the boosted card for the season.
The season also brought a new Royale Pass with some new rewards including a tower skin and emote. It will run until Nov. 2.