Everything you need to know about the Electro Spirit, Clash Royale’s newest card

It can stun up to nine enemies.

Electro Spirit, Clash Royale’s 101st, is coming to the game soon. The card’s statistics and other details were unveiled today.

It costs just one elixir to use the card in battle. The Electro Spirit jumps onto enemies, dealing damage, and stunning up to nine enemy troops for a brief period.

The “area damage” in the card description of Electro Spirit is not area damage per chained hit, but that each chained hit (up to 9 targets) will occur within an area. #ClashRoyale pic.twitter.com/1sNjlYn8K4 — SML / RoyaleAPI (@SML_RoyaleAPI) October 9, 2020

What are its statistics?

Here are the stats for the card.

Rarity: Common

Type: Troop

Chained Attacks: Nine

Stun Duration: 0.5 seconds

Targets: Air and ground

Speed: Very fast

Range: 2.5

Here are the hitpoints and damage statistics per level. These have been collected from Clash Royale analytics website, Royale API.

Level Hitpoints Damage One 90 39 Two 99 42 Three 108 47 Four 119 51 Five 131 56 Six 144 62 Seven 158 68 Eight 173 75 Nine (Challenge) 190 82 10 209 90 11 230 99 12 252 109 13 (Maximum) 278 120 14 (Mirror) 305 132

When will it release?

The card will be released on Oct. 14. Players can unlock the Electro Spirit for free from an event that will go live at the same time.

Clash Royale recently started with its 16th season, called Shocktober. It introduced another card to the game as well: the Electro Giant. The Electro Giant has an interesting mechanic and zaps enemies with lightning in a radius around him on taking damage. It is also the boosted card for the season.

The season also brought a new Royale Pass with some new rewards including a tower skin and emote. It will run until Nov. 2.