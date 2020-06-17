Everything you need to know about Free Fire’s rank system

Free Fire’s rank system is divided into seasons, which usually last for two months. When a season ends, the ranks are reset.
To be able to play ranked matches on Garena Free Fire, a player must reach level five of experience. After that, players earn points by playing matches and completing missions. The number of points will place players in one of the seven existing ranks and give them rewards.
While playing ranked matches, players will be placed with others in similar tiers. At the end of each match, points are given considering the player’s number of kills, survival time, and final standing. With 1,000 points, a player reaches the Bronze I rank, the lowest in the battle royale.
Earning more points means changing ranks. Here are all of the ranks in Free Fire.
- Bronze (I,II and III)
- Silver (I, II, and III)
- Gold (I, II, III, and IV)
- Platinum (I, II, III, and IV)
- Diamond (I, II, III, and IV)
- Heroic
- Grand Master
At the end of each season, players will receive different rewards depending on which rank they end the season with. In the next season, players will start in a lower rank based on the number of points. For example, finishing a season in Bronze or Silver means you will be Bronze I and II in the next one. Players who end up as Gold or Platinum ranks will restart as Silver I and II. Finally, Diamond, Heroic and Grand Master players begin the upcoming season as Gold I and II.
Here is a list of the points and rewards for each rank on Free Fire.
- Bronze I – 1000 points (1,000 coins)
- Bronze II – 1100 points (1,000 coins + Airdrop + Scan + 5 Tokens)
- Bronze III – 1200 points (1,000 coins + Bonfire + Resupply Map + 10 Tokens)
- Silver I – 1300 points (1,500 coins + Silver Banner + 2 Airdrops + 20 Tokens)
- Silver II – 1400 points (1,500 coins + Airdrop + 2 Resupply Maps + 30 Tokens)
- Silver III – 1500 points (1,500 coins + Bonfire + 2 Scans + 40 Tokens)
- Gold I – 1600 points (2,000 coins + Gold Banner + Gold Jacket + 50 Tokens)
- Gold II – 1725 points (2,000 coins + Double XP Card + Gold Ticket + 70 Tokens)
- Gold III – 1850 points (2,000 coins + 2 Bonfires + 2 Airdrops + 90 Tokens)
- Gold IV – 1975 points (2,000 coins + 2 Airdrops + 2 Resupply Maps + 110 Tokens)
- Platinum I – 2100 points (2,500 coins + Platinum Banner + Double XP Card + 150 Tokens)
- Platinum II – 2225 points (2,500 coins + 2 Bonfires + 2 Gold Tickets + 200 Tokens)
- Platinum III – 2350 points (2,500 coins + 3 Scans + 2 Airdrops + 250 Tokens)
- Platinum IV – 2475 points (2,500 coins + 3 Gold Tickets + 2 Resupply Maps + 300 Tokens)
- Diamond I – 2600 points (3,000 coins + Diamond Banner + Double XP Card + 350 Tokens)
- Diamond II – 2750 points (3,000 coins + 2 Boxes + 3 Bonfires + 425 Tokens)
- Diamond III – 2900 points (3,000 coins + 3 Resupply Maps + 3 Boxes + 525 Tokens)
- Diamond IV – 3050 points (3,000 coins + 3 Airdrops + 3 Gold Tickets + 625 Tokens)
- Heroic – 3200 points (5,000 coins + Heroic Banner + Heroic Jacket + 750 Tokens)
- Grand Master – top 300 players of the region (Grand Master Banner)