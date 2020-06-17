Everything you need to know about Free Fire’s rank system

Free Fire’s rank system is divided into seasons, which usually last for two months. When a season ends, the ranks are reset.

To be able to play ranked matches on Garena Free Fire, a player must reach level five of experience. After that, players earn points by playing matches and completing missions. The number of points will place players in one of the seven existing ranks and give them rewards.

While playing ranked matches, players will be placed with others in similar tiers. At the end of each match, points are given considering the player’s number of kills, survival time, and final standing. With 1,000 points, a player reaches the Bronze I rank, the lowest in the battle royale.

Earning more points means changing ranks. Here are all of the ranks in Free Fire.

Bronze (I,II and III)

Silver (I, II, and III)

Gold (I, II, III, and IV)

Platinum (I, II, III, and IV)

Diamond (I, II, III, and IV)

Heroic

Grand Master

At the end of each season, players will receive different rewards depending on which rank they end the season with. In the next season, players will start in a lower rank based on the number of points. For example, finishing a season in Bronze or Silver means you will be Bronze I and II in the next one. Players who end up as Gold or Platinum ranks will restart as Silver I and II. Finally, Diamond, Heroic and Grand Master players begin the upcoming season as Gold I and II.

Here is a list of the points and rewards for each rank on Free Fire.