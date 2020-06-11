Everything you need to know about Free Fire’s Clash Squad ranked season one

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire received its first ranked season on June 4, right after the OB22 update. Just like the classic ranked mode, the CS mode gives different rewards to every rank.

The CS mode, similar to CS:GO, pits two squads of four players against each other in a smaller portion of the map. Players need to eliminate enemies to gain money to buy better weapons. Matches normally take two minutes and the victorious squad is the one with the most wins out of seven matches.

Since the beginning of this first season, players have been posting on social media about warnings and suspensions that they’ve received in the CS mode. Garena released an announcement in the battle royale news section explaining that with the ranked season, players with detected AFK activities will receive a warning and a temporary ban if they frequently go AFK. When a player leaves a match, a bot will come in as a substitute.

The Clash Squad mode has tiers from Bronze I to Heroic and players will receive different rewards for each one. The point system for the ranked CS mode is made up of stars, which are gained by winning matches.

Each tier is divided into sub-tiers, just like in the classic mode. In Bronze, you’ll need three stars to upgrade. In Silver, it takes four stars to advance. This trend continues like this successively until Heroic. If a player wins three or more matches in a row, they’ll get one extra star.

Here’s a list of the rewards for the first season of Clash Squad ranked.