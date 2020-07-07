Everything you need to know about Brawl Stars’ Summer of Monsters pass

Brawl Stars‘ second season launched yesterday with the Summer of Monsters Brawl pass, new skins, and the release of newest Brawler Surge.

The Brawl pass is split in 70 tiers. Players who bought the Brawl Pass, which costs 169 gems which converts to around $10, are the only ones who are rewarded cosmetic items and specific Brawlers.

After completing the 70 tiers, players will earn a Big Box for every 500 tokens earned, but it will be difficult to complete the pass before the end of the season. Season two has 69 days to go before the next one.

Screengrab via Brawl Stars

Players who own the Brawl Pass will get Surge by reaching tier 30 and his Mega Paladin skin at tier 70, the last of the pass. They’ll also earn 15 Surge emotes along the way, and the Super Ranger Brock skin for purchasing it.

The Season Two Pass is the best chance for players to get Surge, since he’s of Chromatic level of rarity. He and Gale are the only brawlers of this new rarity and can be won in random boxes, with a low probability equal to the Legendary items for this season.

The Free pass also gives rewards, though. Those who will have completed all 70 tiers will get those rewards after reaching the maximum tier:

26 Big Boxes

16 Brawl Boxes

90 Gems

900 Coins

10 Mega Boxes

1,075 Brawler Points

Higher Brawl Pass tiers can be reached by earning tokens, which are awarded after victories and for completing special quests. Two daily quests and six season quests, eight for those who bought the Pass, offer up to 250 tokens when completed.

A small notepad symbol appears when the game mode and Brawler chosen can help in completing a quest:

Screengrab via Supercell

The quests are supposed to be able to be completed by requiring certain achievements in game modes and with brawlers that the player already unlocked.

Special event quests can also give more tokens. The first one will start in three days with the new Super City Rampage mode.

Meanwhile, 10 new gadgets are set to join the game with one for each week of the battle pass, starting with one for Crow that can slow every poisoned enemy. The next ones will be dedicated to Penny, Bo, Mortis, El Primo, Jessie, Barley, Shelly, Piper, and, lastly, Dynamike.

Balance changes also gave more power to Gale, Nani, Dynamike, Leon and Tara, while nerfing Gene, Jacky, Sprout, Mr. P and Emz.