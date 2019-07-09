Impact Gaming wins mobile esports tournament at ESL One Cologne

In addition to a wildly-popular CS:GO tournament, ESL One Cologne had a mobile esports game being played⁠—Guns of Boom, a first-person shooter for Android and iOS.

After two days of intense games, Impact Gaming from North America emerged as the champions and took home $50,000 (of the $80,000 prize pool) with this victory. The team has now won three consecutive Guns of Boom live events, starting from Pro Series Texas, followed by another victory at Pro Series Brazil and now ESL One Cologne.

Lazarus came in second place and pocketed $20,000. They lost their first game against Back to Back and found themselves in the lower bracket. They really upped their game after that, however, and won the lower bracket games to again face Back to Back in the semifinals. This time, Lazarus were the dominant side as they utilized impressive rotations and effective team communication.

With this loss, Back to Back had to settle for a third-place finish and received $10,000. Coming in at the last place were Knights of Honor JUGG, who left empty-handed.

The Gods of Boom Cologne will now be followed by the Pro Series Germany. The summer challengers cup, which will decide the six teams from North America, LATAM, Southeast Asia, and Europe who qualify for the event, are already underway.