ESL Mobile Open season 5 finals to be held from July 11 to 13

The ESL Mobile Open season five finals will take place from July 11 to 13, ESL announced yesterday. The finals will be played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season five of the Mobile Open features Asphalt 9: Legends, Clash of Clans, PUBG Mobile, and Auto Chess. Teams and players from across North America competed in several rounds of qualifiers and a playoff to reach the finals.

Koastal Klash and Spacestation Gaming are the two Clash of Clans teams that will be competing in the finals.

Eight Auto Chess players will battle it out in the finals, including Viince, ChokeGod, Nova, Silent, Devlus, Veevo, Monte, and Zach.

The 16 teams that will be competing in the finals for PUBG Mobile are Wildcard Gaming, Hype, Omen Elite, Team Venerated, Best Kept Secret, Execute, Tribe Gaming, Cloud9, Simplicity, The Marksmen, Xtreme Slayers, Pittsburgh Knights, XLR8 Esports, Square One, EndGame, and Tempo Storm.

This season marks the first time the ESL Mobile Open has been integrated with the official PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem. The winners of the Mobile Open will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020.

The playoffs for Asphalt 9: Legends were held in-game and weren’t livestreamed. ESL still hasn’t announced the finalists for that game.