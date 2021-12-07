Clash Royale’s Clashmas season has begun with new balance changes and a Pass Royale

A new tower skin and emote have arrived into the game.

Winter has arrived in Clash Royale’s last season of the year. Clashmas has now begun with a new Royale Pass containing a lot of rewards, along with balance changes.

The Royale Pass costs $4.99 and offers 35 tiers of rewards to unlock. The main highlight is a new tower skin called Unique Archer and the Archer Queen emote.

Besides this, players can get the following rewards through the Royale Pass.

One Book of Books

One Magic Coin

Two Chest Keys

One Legendary Wild Card

Epic Wild Cards

Rare Wild Cards

Common Wild Cards

40,000 Gold

4 Trade Tokens

Bonus Bank Gold (up to 25,000 Gold)

For players not interested in dishing out money to get the Pass Royale, there is also a free variant, although it offers lesser rewards. These include:

One Legendary Book of Cards

One Royal Wild Chest

10 Epic Wild Cards

20 Rare Wild Cards

50 Common Wild Cards

Two Chest Keys

33 Crown Chests

One Legendary Wild Card

Supercell has also introduced balance changes to several cards this season in Clash Royale. Many of these are focused on building cards. The company has said that these changes are being made to prevalent “passive gameplay” and “frustrating battles.” These changes are as follows: