Clash Royale’s Clashmas season has begun with new balance changes and a Pass Royale

Winter has arrived in Clash Royale’s last season of the year. Clashmas has now begun with a new Royale Pass containing a lot of rewards, along with balance changes.
The Royale Pass costs $4.99 and offers 35 tiers of rewards to unlock. The main highlight is a new tower skin called Unique Archer and the Archer Queen emote.
Besides this, players can get the following rewards through the Royale Pass.
- One Book of Books
- One Magic Coin
- Two Chest Keys
- One Legendary Wild Card
- Epic Wild Cards
- Rare Wild Cards
- Common Wild Cards
- 40,000 Gold
- 4 Trade Tokens
- Bonus Bank Gold (up to 25,000 Gold)
For players not interested in dishing out money to get the Pass Royale, there is also a free variant, although it offers lesser rewards. These include:
- One Legendary Book of Cards
- One Royal Wild Chest
- 10 Epic Wild Cards
- 20 Rare Wild Cards
- 50 Common Wild Cards
- Two Chest Keys
- 33 Crown Chests
- One Legendary Wild Card
Related: Mugi wins the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2021
Supercell has also introduced balance changes to several cards this season in Clash Royale. Many of these are focused on building cards. The company has said that these changes are being made to prevalent “passive gameplay” and “frustrating battles.” These changes are as follows:
- Furnace
- Lifetime: Decreased to 33 seconds from 49 seconds.
- Spawn Rate: Increased to six seconds. An additional Fire Spirit will spawn on being destroyed.
- Hitpoints: Decreased by 17 percent.
- Goblin Hut
- Lifetime: Decreased to 31 seconds from 40 seconds.
- Spawn Rate: Increased to four seconds from 4.5 seconds.
- Hitpoints: Decreased by 17 percent.
- Barbarian Hut
- Lifetime: Decreased to 40 seconds from 50 seconds.
- Spawn Rate: Increased to 10 seconds from 12.5 seconds.
- Hitpoints: Decreased by 15 percent.
- Tombstone
- Lifetime: Decreased to 30 seconds from 40 seconds. it will now spawn two skeletons at a time.
- Spawn Rate: Decreased to 3.3 seconds from 3.1 seconds.
- Fire Spirit
- Jump range: Decreased to 2,000 from 2,500.
- Executioner
- Hitpoints: Increased by five percent.
- Rascals
- Rascal Girl hit speed: Increased by nine percent.
- Goblin Cage
- Hitpoints: Decreased by 23 percent.
- Mother Witch
- Hitpoints: Decreased by 18 percent.
- Tesla
- Hit speed: Decreased by nine percent.
- Battle Ram
- Connection damage: Increased by eight percent.
- Ice Wizard
- Cold effect on deployment: Inflicts slight damage and applies a slow down effect.
- Dart Goblin
- Damage: Increased by nine percent.