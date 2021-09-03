Clash Royale’s season 27 will be called Executioner’s Kitchen, according to Royale API. It will begin on Sept. 6 with a new tower skin, emotes, arena, and balance changes.
As usual, the season will introduce a new Pass Royale to the game. It costs $4.99 and contains 35 tiers of rewards. There’s also a Free Pass that doesn’t give as many rewards. At tier 35, a Rare Book of Cards will be available in the Free Pass this time.
Related: Clash Royale’s upcoming update will change the gameplay in ways ‘never seen before’
Here’s what you need to know heading into Clash Royale season 27.
New
Tower skins
- The new tower skin is called Kitchen. The King Tower will be a pot while the Princess Tower will be made of dishes.
Emotes
- There are two new emotes coming in Clash Royale’s 27th season. These are the Chef’s Kiss and Fruit Cake. Both will feature the Executioner.
- While the Fruit Cake will be available in the shop, the Chef’s Kiss can be unlocked in tier 20 of the Pass Royale.
Arena
- The new arena for Clash Royale’s season 27 is the Executioner Kitchen.
Balance changes
Here are the balance changes coming with the new season:
- Tesla
- Lifetime: Nerfed (35 to 30 seconds)
- Bomb Tower
- Lifetime: Buffed (25 to 30 seconds)
- Guards
- Damage: Increased by 12 percent
- Night Witch
- Bats will no longer spawn when the witch is taken down.
- First bat spawn: Buffed (Four to one second)
- Spawn Rate: Buffed (Seven to five seconds)
- Mother Witch
- Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent
- Poison
- Enemy movement speed: Slowed (decreased by 15 percent)
- Electro Giant
- Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent
- Bomber
- Attack range: Decreased by 0.5 tiles
- Hunter
- First attack: Increased by 0.2 seconds
- Fire Spirit
- Damage radius: Nerfed (2,500 to 2,300)
- Tombstone
- Skeleton Spawn: Buffed (One more spawns when it’s destroyed)
- Royal Giant
- First attack: Buffed (Decreased by 0.2 seconds)
- Goblins
- Spawn Distance: Goblins will now spawn with some distance between each other.
- Giant Snowball
- Pushback: Buffed (1,500 to 1,800)
- Goblin Drill
- Goblin Spawn: Nerfed (One lesser Goblin is spawned when it’s destroyed)
- Royal Hogs
- Damage: Increased by six percent
More details about the balance changes and the reasons behind them can be found on the official website.