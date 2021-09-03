Executioner’s Kitchen is coming with a lot of new features.

Clash Royale’s season 27 will be called Executioner’s Kitchen, according to Royale API. It will begin on Sept. 6 with a new tower skin, emotes, arena, and balance changes.

As usual, the season will introduce a new Pass Royale to the game. It costs $4.99 and contains 35 tiers of rewards. There’s also a Free Pass that doesn’t give as many rewards. At tier 35, a Rare Book of Cards will be available in the Free Pass this time.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Clash Royale season 27.

New

Tower skins

The new tower skin is called Kitchen. The King Tower will be a pot while the Princess Tower will be made of dishes.

Emotes

There are two new emotes coming in Clash Royale’s 27th season. These are the Chef’s Kiss and Fruit Cake. Both will feature the Executioner.

While the Fruit Cake will be available in the shop, the Chef’s Kiss can be unlocked in tier 20 of the Pass Royale.

Arena

The new arena for Clash Royale’s season 27 is the Executioner Kitchen.

Image via Supercell

Balance changes

Here are the balance changes coming with the new season:

Tesla Lifetime: Nerfed (35 to 30 seconds)

Bomb Tower Lifetime: Buffed (25 to 30 seconds)

Guards Damage: Increased by 12 percent

Night Witch Bats will no longer spawn when the witch is taken down. First bat spawn: Buffed (Four to one second) Spawn Rate: Buffed (Seven to five seconds)

Mother Witch Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent

Poison Enemy movement speed: Slowed (decreased by 15 percent)

Electro Giant Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent

Bomber Attack range: Decreased by 0.5 tiles

Hunter First attack: Increased by 0.2 seconds

Fire Spirit Damage radius: Nerfed (2,500 to 2,300)

Tombstone Skeleton Spawn: Buffed (One more spawns when it’s destroyed)

Royal Giant First attack: Buffed (Decreased by 0.2 seconds)

Goblins Spawn Distance: Goblins will now spawn with some distance between each other.

Giant Snowball Pushback: Buffed (1,500 to 1,800)

Goblin Drill Goblin Spawn: Nerfed (One lesser Goblin is spawned when it’s destroyed)

Royal Hogs Damage: Increased by six percent



More details about the balance changes and the reasons behind them can be found on the official website.