Clash Royale season 27 is coming with balance changes, tower skins, arena, and more

Executioner’s Kitchen is coming with a lot of new features.

Image via Supercell

Clash Royale’s season 27 will be called Executioner’s Kitchen, according to Royale API. It will begin on Sept. 6 with a new tower skin, emotes, arena, and balance changes.

As usual, the season will introduce a new Pass Royale to the game. It costs $4.99 and contains 35 tiers of rewards. There’s also a Free Pass that doesn’t give as many rewards. At tier 35, a Rare Book of Cards will be available in the Free Pass this time.

Related: Clash Royale’s upcoming update will change the gameplay in ways ‘never seen before’

Here’s what you need to know heading into Clash Royale season 27.

New

Tower skins

  • The new tower skin is called Kitchen. The King Tower will be a pot while the Princess Tower will be made of dishes.

Emotes

  • There are two new emotes coming in Clash Royale’s 27th season. These are the Chef’s Kiss and Fruit Cake. Both will feature the Executioner.
  • While the Fruit Cake will be available in the shop, the Chef’s Kiss can be unlocked in tier 20 of the Pass Royale.

Arena

  • The new arena for Clash Royale’s season 27 is the Executioner Kitchen.
Image via Supercell

Balance changes

Here are the balance changes coming with the new season:

  • Tesla
    • Lifetime: Nerfed (35 to 30 seconds)
  • Bomb Tower
    • Lifetime: Buffed (25 to 30 seconds)
  • Guards
    • Damage: Increased by 12 percent
  • Night Witch
    • Bats will no longer spawn when the witch is taken down.
    • First bat spawn: Buffed (Four to one second)
    • Spawn Rate: Buffed (Seven to five seconds)
  • Mother Witch
    • Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent
  • Poison
    • Enemy movement speed: Slowed (decreased by 15 percent)
  • Electro Giant
    • Hitpoints: Decreased by four percent
  • Bomber
    • Attack range: Decreased by 0.5 tiles
  • Hunter
    • First attack: Increased by 0.2 seconds
  • Fire Spirit
    • Damage radius: Nerfed (2,500 to 2,300)
  • Tombstone
    • Skeleton Spawn: Buffed (One more spawns when it’s destroyed)
  • Royal Giant
    • First attack: Buffed (Decreased by 0.2 seconds)
  • Goblins
    • Spawn Distance: Goblins will now spawn with some distance between each other.
  • Giant Snowball
    • Pushback: Buffed (1,500 to 1,800)
  • Goblin Drill
    • Goblin Spawn: Nerfed (One lesser Goblin is spawned when it’s destroyed)
  • Royal Hogs
    • Damage: Increased by six percent

More details about the balance changes and the reasons behind them can be found on the official website.