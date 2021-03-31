Clash Royale Magic Items update: Patch notes and balance changes

Clash Royale’s season 22, called P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse will begin on April 5. Ahead of it, Supercell has released the Magic Items update which contains a lot of new features.
There will be five Magic Items in Clash Royale. These will help players upgrade their cards and open chests. The items have been added to streamline progression in the mobile game.
With this update, Supercell is also making balance changes to Clash Royale for the first time in three seasons. The developers have begun balancing the game every quarter instead of monthly changes.
Here are the complete patch notes for Clash Royale’s Magic Items update.
Magic Items
- Magic Items are consumable items that can be used to upgrade/add progress to cards and open chests.
- Magic Items and the Magic Item Inventory unlock at King Level 4.
Wild Cards
- Wild Cards have the ability to take the form of any card, provided they’re of the same rarity.
- Use Wild Cards to add upgrade progress to any card of the same rarity.
- It’s available in all rarities.
Book of Cards
- It is a book from the King’s youth filled with Wild Cards.
- Usable on a card of the same rarity. A Book of Cards fills all remaining cards needed for the next upgrade level of that card.
- It’s available in all rarities.
Book of Books
- The Book of Books functions the same as a Book of Cards, but can be used with any card rarity.
Magic Coin
- A Magic Coin instantly upgrades a card without spending your gold, essentially giving you a free card upgrade.
- It can be used with any rarity.
Chest Key
- The magical Chest Keys will open any locked chest in your Chest Slots instantly.
Where to get Magic Items?
- Chests (Wild Cards only)
- Pass Royale
- Trophy Road
- Special Challenges
- Global Tournaments
- The Shop
Magic Items in Chests
- Wild Cards are the only Magic Item that will appear in chests.
- Wild Cards start to unlock in chests from Arena 4+.
- The probability of Wild Cards appearing in a chest is based on the Arena that you get the chest from.
Magic Items in Pass Royale
The following Magic Items are being added as free rewards:
Free rewards (Arena 7+)
- 100 Common Wild Cards
- 20 Rare Wild Cards
- 10 Epic Wild Cards
- Two Chest Keys
- One Book of Cards
- The Legendary card is now a Legendary Wild Card.
Free rewards (Arena 4-6)
- 50 Common Wild Cards
- 10 Rare Wild Cards
- Four Epic Wild Cards
- One Book of Cards
The following Magic Items are being added to the Pass Royale rewards:
Pass Royale rewards (Arena 7+)
- One Book of Books (Exclusive to the Pass Royale)
- One Magic Coin
- Two Chest Keys
- The Legendary card on Reward Tier 35 is now a Legendary Wild Card.
Pass Royale rewards (Arena 4-6)
- One Book of Books (Exclusive to the Pass Royale).
- The Legendary card on Reward Tier 35 is now a Legendary Wild Card.
Wild Cards have been added to both Pass Royale rewards to replace random card stacks.
Lightning Strikes
- Pass Royale Lightning Strikes are no more.
- Supercell has replaced Strikes with Wild Cards. This means instead of a chance to get the card you want, you can just choose exactly which card you want to add progress to.
- To give more choice over which cards you use, all Pass Royale chests and Lightning Strikes have been replaced with Wild Cards instead. There are also no more Lightning Strikes on Crown Chests.
Magic Items on Trophy Road
- Wild Cards on Trophy Road are replacing cards of the exact same rarity (or draft choices of the same rarity).
- There is no change in value or resources on Trophy Road in this update, other than giving players the choice of what card they want to collect (through Wild Cards).
Magic Items in Special Challenges and Global Tournaments
The following are most likely to appear in Challenge rewards:
- Stacks of Wild Cards
- Chest Keys
Magic Items in the Shop
The following Magic Items will appear in the Shop:
- Stacks of Wild Cards
- Chest Keys
- Magic Coins
- Common Books of Cards
- Rare Books of Cards
- Epic Books of Cards
- Legendary Books of Cards
- Chests purchased in the Shop also have a chance of containing Wild Cards
Magic Item Inventory
- You will find all of your Magic Items stored alongside your Battle Deck and Personalization options in its own screen.
Inventory Limits
- Magic Items are rare and powerful. You can only hold a limited number of each.
- Each Magic Item has an inventory limit which may increase with a player’s King level.
- If a player purchases a Magic Item in the Shop, they will be allowed to go above their inventory limit.
- Magic Item inventory limits are based on a player’s King Level.
Hitting the Inventory Limit
Wild Cards
- If a player is near their inventory limit and collects a stack of Wild Cards that will put them over their inventory limit, they will collect the Wild Cards and go over their inventory limit.
- If a player has maxed their inventory and collects a stack of Wild Cards, the Wild Cards will automatically be converted to a random card of the same rarity.
Other Magic Items
- When a player has a full inventory of a certain Magic Item and then attempts to collect an additional Magic Item of that type, they will be given a notification and a chance to use the item in their inventory before collecting the Magic Item.
- If a player dismisses the notification and collects the item, it will be converted into resources (gold/gems).
Going Above The Inventory Limit
The following scenarios take place after dismissing the notification mentioned in “Hitting The Inventory Limit.”
Wild Cards Overflow
- When a player has a full inventory of Wild Cards and collects another Wild Card of the same rarity, it will be converted into a random card of the same rarity.
- If a players has that random card maxed out, then the card will convert to gold.
- Wild Cards unlock at King Level 4. If a player collects a Wild Card before King Level 4, it will be saved in their Magic Item Inventory until they can use it.
Other Magic Items
- When a player has hit the inventory limit for a specific Magic Item and then collects another, it will be converted into gold or gems.
Clan Wars two improvements
- War Deck cooldowns are now in sync with a Clan War starting – there is no longer a delay where some Clans can use an ‘extra set’ of War Deck attacks before the War Decks reset for everyone.
- Leaders and Co-leaders can now ‘nudge’ players to remind them to do their battles.
- More in-depth Clan information has been added when tapping Clan members (Boat Attacks, Donations/week, War Decks remaining, Last seen).
Fame changes
Supercell has simplified the way that Fame is awarded. This will help Clans calculate exactly how much Fame they need/which battles to pick before playing.
- PvP battles (any game mode): 200 Fame per win, 100 Fame per loss
- Duels and Colosseum Duels: 250 Fame per Duel win (2 battles), 100 Fame per Duel loss
- Example: 500 Fame for winning two battles and winning the Duel. 200 Fame for losing two battles and losing the Duel.
- Boat Battles: 125 Fame per win, 75 Fame per loss
- Boatyard Repairs: 100 Fame
- Card Levels no longer affect Fame.
Supercell has said that more expansive Clan Wars two changes are planned for future updates.
Balance Changes
The following cards are receiving balance changes this update.
- Mother Witch
- Bomber
- Knight
- Elite Barbarian
- Hunter
- Zappies
- Three Musketeers
- Witch
- Cannon Cart
- Heal Spirit
- Balloon
- Bomb Tower
- Giant Skeleton
Mother Witch
- Damage: +14 percent
- Hit Speed: +8 percent
- First Hit: Faster (0.1sec)
Bomber
- Elixir Cost: 3 > 2
- Hitpoints: -31 percent
- Damage: -32 percent
Knight
- Hitpoints: -5 percent
Elite Barbarians
- Hit Speed: Faster (1.5 to 1.4 seconds)
- First Hit: Faster (0.5 to 0.4 seconds)
Hunter
- First Hit: Slower (0.7 to 1.1 seconds)
Zappies
- First Hit: Slower (0.9 to 1.1 seconds)
Three Musketeers
- Deploy Time: Faster (Two to one seconds)
Witch
- Range: Increased (5 to 5.5)
Cannon Cart
- Speed: Reduced (Fast to Medium)
Heal Spirit
- Damage +225 percent (reverting previous Damage nerfs).
- Heal Radius: Reduced (-28 percent).
Balloon
- Death Damage: -27 percent
Bomb Tower
- Death Damage: -50 percent
Giant Skeleton
- Damage: +28 percent
- Death Damage: -54 percent
Other Changes and Bug Fixes
- The COPY DECK BUG is no more (copying decks did not guarantee that the deck would be copied exactly).
- Diamond background pattern updated to an even more diamond-y background-y pattern.
- Fixed issues with overtime effects persisting between individual battles in Duels.
- Player Support ‘self help portal’ now available in China.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when players are navigating away from an expired challenge screen.
- One-vs-one and two-vs-two normal modes have a new design for card selection.
- Removed ‘old’ wooden card selection design in most places.
- Fixed an issue that could be used to enter battles with duplicate cards.
- Fixed an issue where Boat Defenses could get into a state where it was no longer possible to attack them.
- Wild Card information has been added to the following places (some elements have been moved to fit this new info):
- Shop chest pop-ups
- Chest slot pop-ups
- Chest content pop-ups
- Shop confirm pop-ups
- Fixed Activity Log entries for Megadeck game modes.
- Performance improvements
- Server-side fixes and improvements
- More behind-the-scenes fun to keep the game optimized for players on all devices.
