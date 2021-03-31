Clash Royale Magic Items update: Patch notes and balance changes

Clash Royale’s season 22, called P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse will begin on April 5. Ahead of it, Supercell has released the Magic Items update which contains a lot of new features.

There will be five Magic Items in Clash Royale. These will help players upgrade their cards and open chests. The items have been added to streamline progression in the mobile game.

With this update, Supercell is also making balance changes to Clash Royale for the first time in three seasons. The developers have begun balancing the game every quarter instead of monthly changes.

Related: Clash Royale’s season 22 is called P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse

Here are the complete patch notes for Clash Royale’s Magic Items update.

Magic Items

Magic Items are consumable items that can be used to upgrade/add progress to cards and open chests.

Magic Items and the Magic Item Inventory unlock at King Level 4.

Wild Cards

Wild Cards have the ability to take the form of any card, provided they’re of the same rarity.

Use Wild Cards to add upgrade progress to any card of the same rarity.

It’s available in all rarities.

Image via Supercell

Book of Cards

It is a book from the King’s youth filled with Wild Cards.

Usable on a card of the same rarity. A Book of Cards fills all remaining cards needed for the next upgrade level of that card.

It’s available in all rarities.

Image via Supercell

Book of Books

The Book of Books functions the same as a Book of Cards, but can be used with any card rarity.

Magic Coin

A Magic Coin instantly upgrades a card without spending your gold, essentially giving you a free card upgrade.

It can be used with any rarity.

Image via Supercell

Chest Key

The magical Chest Keys will open any locked chest in your Chest Slots instantly.

Image via Supercell

Where to get Magic Items?

Chests (Wild Cards only)

Pass Royale

Trophy Road

Special Challenges

Global Tournaments

The Shop

Magic Items in Chests

Wild Cards are the only Magic Item that will appear in chests.

Wild Cards start to unlock in chests from Arena 4+.

The probability of Wild Cards appearing in a chest is based on the Arena that you get the chest from.

Magic Items in Pass Royale

The following Magic Items are being added as free rewards:

Free rewards (Arena 7+)

100 Common Wild Cards

20 Rare Wild Cards

10 Epic Wild Cards

Two Chest Keys

One Book of Cards

The Legendary card is now a Legendary Wild Card.

Free rewards (Arena 4-6)

50 Common Wild Cards

10 Rare Wild Cards

Four Epic Wild Cards

One Book of Cards

The following Magic Items are being added to the Pass Royale rewards:

Pass Royale rewards (Arena 7+)

One Book of Books (Exclusive to the Pass Royale)

One Magic Coin

Two Chest Keys

The Legendary card on Reward Tier 35 is now a Legendary Wild Card.

Pass Royale rewards (Arena 4-6)

One Book of Books (Exclusive to the Pass Royale).

The Legendary card on Reward Tier 35 is now a Legendary Wild Card.

Wild Cards have been added to both Pass Royale rewards to replace random card stacks.

Lightning Strikes

Pass Royale Lightning Strikes are no more.

Supercell has replaced Strikes with Wild Cards. This means instead of a chance to get the card you want, you can just choose exactly which card you want to add progress to.

To give more choice over which cards you use, all Pass Royale chests and Lightning Strikes have been replaced with Wild Cards instead. There are also no more Lightning Strikes on Crown Chests.

Magic Items on Trophy Road

Wild Cards on Trophy Road are replacing cards of the exact same rarity (or draft choices of the same rarity).

There is no change in value or resources on Trophy Road in this update, other than giving players the choice of what card they want to collect (through Wild Cards).

Magic Items in Special Challenges and Global Tournaments

The following are most likely to appear in Challenge rewards:

Stacks of Wild Cards

Chest Keys

Magic Items in the Shop

The following Magic Items will appear in the Shop:

Stacks of Wild Cards

Chest Keys

Magic Coins

Common Books of Cards

Rare Books of Cards

Epic Books of Cards

Legendary Books of Cards

Chests purchased in the Shop also have a chance of containing Wild Cards

Magic Item Inventory

You will find all of your Magic Items stored alongside your Battle Deck and Personalization options in its own screen.

Inventory Limits

Magic Items are rare and powerful. You can only hold a limited number of each.

Each Magic Item has an inventory limit which may increase with a player’s King level.

If a player purchases a Magic Item in the Shop, they will be allowed to go above their inventory limit.

Magic Item inventory limits are based on a player’s King Level.

Hitting the Inventory Limit

Wild Cards

If a player is near their inventory limit and collects a stack of Wild Cards that will put them over their inventory limit, they will collect the Wild Cards and go over their inventory limit.

If a player has maxed their inventory and collects a stack of Wild Cards, the Wild Cards will automatically be converted to a random card of the same rarity.

Other Magic Items

When a player has a full inventory of a certain Magic Item and then attempts to collect an additional Magic Item of that type, they will be given a notification and a chance to use the item in their inventory before collecting the Magic Item.

If a player dismisses the notification and collects the item, it will be converted into resources (gold/gems).

Going Above The Inventory Limit

The following scenarios take place after dismissing the notification mentioned in “Hitting The Inventory Limit.”

Wild Cards Overflow

When a player has a full inventory of Wild Cards and collects another Wild Card of the same rarity, it will be converted into a random card of the same rarity.

If a players has that random card maxed out, then the card will convert to gold.

Wild Cards unlock at King Level 4. If a player collects a Wild Card before King Level 4, it will be saved in their Magic Item Inventory until they can use it.

Other Magic Items

When a player has hit the inventory limit for a specific Magic Item and then collects another, it will be converted into gold or gems.

Clan Wars two improvements

War Deck cooldowns are now in sync with a Clan War starting – there is no longer a delay where some Clans can use an ‘extra set’ of War Deck attacks before the War Decks reset for everyone.

Leaders and Co-leaders can now ‘nudge’ players to remind them to do their battles.

More in-depth Clan information has been added when tapping Clan members (Boat Attacks, Donations/week, War Decks remaining, Last seen).

Fame changes

Supercell has simplified the way that Fame is awarded. This will help Clans calculate exactly how much Fame they need/which battles to pick before playing.

PvP battles (any game mode): 200 Fame per win, 100 Fame per loss

Duels and Colosseum Duels: 250 Fame per Duel win (2 battles), 100 Fame per Duel loss

Example: 500 Fame for winning two battles and winning the Duel. 200 Fame for losing two battles and losing the Duel.

Boat Battles: 125 Fame per win, 75 Fame per loss

Boatyard Repairs: 100 Fame

Card Levels no longer affect Fame.

Supercell has said that more expansive Clan Wars two changes are planned for future updates.

Balance Changes

The following cards are receiving balance changes this update.

Mother Witch

Bomber

Knight

Elite Barbarian

Hunter

Zappies

Three Musketeers

Witch

Cannon Cart

Heal Spirit

Balloon

Bomb Tower

Giant Skeleton

Mother Witch

Damage: +14 percent

Hit Speed: +8 percent

First Hit: Faster (0.1sec)

Bomber

Elixir Cost: 3 > 2

Hitpoints: -31 percent

Damage: -32 percent

Knight

Hitpoints: -5 percent

Elite Barbarians

Hit Speed: Faster (1.5 to 1.4 seconds)

First Hit: Faster (0.5 to 0.4 seconds)

Hunter

First Hit: Slower (0.7 to 1.1 seconds)

Zappies

First Hit: Slower (0.9 to 1.1 seconds)

Three Musketeers

Deploy Time: Faster (Two to one seconds)

Witch

Range: Increased (5 to 5.5)

Cannon Cart

Speed: Reduced (Fast to Medium)

Heal Spirit

Damage +225 percent (reverting previous Damage nerfs).

Heal Radius: Reduced (-28 percent).

Balloon

Death Damage: -27 percent

Bomb Tower

Death Damage: -50 percent

Giant Skeleton

Damage: +28 percent

Death Damage: -54 percent

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

The COPY DECK BUG is no more (copying decks did not guarantee that the deck would be copied exactly).

Diamond background pattern updated to an even more diamond-y background-y pattern.

Fixed issues with overtime effects persisting between individual battles in Duels.

Player Support ‘self help portal’ now available in China.

Fixed a crash that could occur when players are navigating away from an expired challenge screen.

One-vs-one and two-vs-two normal modes have a new design for card selection.

Removed ‘old’ wooden card selection design in most places.

Fixed an issue that could be used to enter battles with duplicate cards.

Fixed an issue where Boat Defenses could get into a state where it was no longer possible to attack them.

Wild Card information has been added to the following places (some elements have been moved to fit this new info): Shop chest pop-ups Chest slot pop-ups Chest content pop-ups Shop confirm pop-ups

Fixed Activity Log entries for Megadeck game modes.

Performance improvements

Server-side fixes and improvements

More behind-the-scenes fun to keep the game optimized for players on all devices.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.