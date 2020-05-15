Clash Royale League West spring season 2020 to kick off on May 23

The spring season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) West 2020 will begin on May 23, Supercell announced today.

The season was postponed in March due to the league’s 2019 partner, OGN America, withdrawing from the CRL. This move came “very last minute,” according to Supercell, so the developer had to postpone the league.

Supercell also said the COVID-19 pandemic created complications for the league. The company added that it had to rethink and shift CRL West’s strategy and plans due to the pandemic.

With OGN withdrawing from the tournament, Supercell expressed interest in looking for a new partner to support the league. No announcement regarding this subject has been made yet, however.

More details about the league also haven’t been revealed. The prize pool, format, and participating teams should be released in the coming days. The tournament will most likely be played online.

Meanwhile, the eastern region of the CRL is running with the playoff stage of its “special season,” which will end on May 23. The eastern region has a prize pool of $75,000 and is being played online due to the pandemic.