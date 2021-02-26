Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup with $40,000 prize pool unveiled

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 will begin in May 2021 and has a total prize pool of $1 million. Teams will compete through six-monthly qualifiers and the last-chance qualifier to decide the eight teams that will battle in the 2021 World Championship finals at the end of the year.

Ahead of the official kickoff of the World Championship, Supercell has launched the Worlds Warmup from March 20 to 21 and March 27 to 28. The top eight teams from the March CWL will lock horns against top clans from around the world. This includes the 2020 Worlds finalists, ATN.aTTaX and QueeN Walkers.

The Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup has a total prize pool of $40,000. Details about the format and participating teams haven’t been revealed yet.

The qualifiers for the official 2020 World Championship will run from May to October. At the beginning of each month, the Clan War Leagues will happen from where the top teams will make it to the pre-qualifiers. The pre-qualifiers will decide the six teams that make it to the monthly qualifiers at the end of the month.

The winner of each monthly qualifier will secure the “Golden Ticket” to the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021.

The second-placed team from each monthly qualifier will get a “Silver Ticket” to the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). Six teams will compete in this for the last two slots to the World Championship Finals.