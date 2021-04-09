Clash of Clans’ spring update reduces costs, makes quality of life improvements

As a new player, progressing through the game will be easier than ever.

Clash of Clans’ spring update is going to be a huge one. Along with Town Hall 14, a lot of other features are coming to the mobile strategy game. This includes game changes, quality of life improvements, and cost reductions for low to mid-Town Hall players.

Town Hall 14 was confirmed for the spring update earlier this week. It has a Giga Inferno which attacks enemies and also drops a Poison Bomb upon being destroyed.

Related: Town Hall 14 is coming to Clash of Clans

Other changes coming in the update are:

Starter Challenges

Supercell is adding a new way for players in Town Halls two to six to progress quickly in the game. Each new Town Hall level will unlock several challenges for players to complete. On completing these challenges, more will be unlocked.

Starter Pass reward track

The Starter Pass reward track will offer rewards to new players in Clash of Clans. This includes a Rune of Gold and a Book of Buildings. On reaching Town Hall seven, all unclaimed rewards will be automatically collected.

Cost Reductions

To help new players progress through the game faster, Supercell is reducing the upgrade times, cost, and training times.

Reduced Training Times

Ice Golem: 360 to 300 seconds

Witch: 360 to 240 seconds

Super Witch: 1200 to 800 seconds

Wall cost reduction

Level 12 Wall: 3M Gold/Elixir to 2M Gold/Elixir

Level 13 Wall: 5M Gold/Elixir to 4M Gold/Elixir

Town Hall cost reductions

A lot of cost changes have been made from Town Hall levels two to 11.

Upgrade timers for Town Hall two have been reduced by 60 percent.

Early Troop upgrades in the Lab have been significantly reduced.

Upgrade costs for the Barbarian King and Archer Queen for levels 1-50 have been significantly reduced.

Town Hall level 13 costs are largely unchanged.

A more detailed reduction percentage for different costs can be found here.

Other reductions

Cost to Search/Next an Attack reduced at most levels from Town Hall one to eight.

Training Cost of Level 1/2 Barbarians changed from 25/40 to 15/30.

Training Cost of Level 1/2 Archers changed from 50/80 to 30/60.

Training Cost of Level 1/2/3/4 Giants changed from 250/750/1250/1750 to 150/300/750/1500.

Upgrade Cost of Barbs/Archers reduced at levels one and two.

Doubled Storage Capacity of levels one to four Elixir Collectors / Gold Mines so they don’t cap out after three hours.

Recruitment Tool

Supercell has made a lot of changes to the recruitment tool to improve the user experience. These are focused on the Find New Member feature.

Players will be able to choose their preference in the Find New Members feature. These are: Receive Invites and Be Suggested Receive Invites No Invites

Players who chose to be suggested in the Find New Member feature will have to confirm their selection every week.

Clan invites will expire in two weeks.

Clans will be able to set a language in the settings.

New Achievements

Not So Easy This Time: Destroy weaponized Town Halls in multiplayer battles.

Siege Sharer: Donate Siege Machines

Superb Work: Boost Super Troops

Gameplay Changes

Boosts on Heroes or Buildings are no longer canceled when an upgrade is started. They will continue to run in the background.

Practice Mode levels are now only available at the same Town Hall as the level, not one earlier.

Ongoing Laboratory upgrade timer continues normally when the Laboratory is upgraded and can be finished with Gems or a Book. New unit/spell upgrades still can’t be started before the Laboratory upgrade is completed.

The rewards for the first 19 Goblin Map levels after the tutorial have been increased for a better new player experience. The values for level 20 and beyond remain unchanged.

UI Changes

Supercell has said that achievements will now be listed in a more “sensible order” rather than the order they were first added to the game.

There is now a confirmation popup when pressing the Finish Training button on the Training Screen.

A new icon for max poison DPS has been added to distinguish it from the normal DPS icon.

The laboratory research screen is accessible during the Laboratory upgrade.

The default Skin for the Barbarian King has been given a slight polish by adding more triangles. Additionally, the custom textures take full advantage of the new shaders.

Supercell has said that it plans to add these new shaders to all default skins of each hero. There aren’t any plans to revisit old skins currently, however.

Season Challenge changes