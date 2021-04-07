Town Hall 14 is coming to Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans’ first major update for 2021 is bringing a huge feature to the game. Along with new defense, hero, and troop levels, Town Hall 14 is set to join the game.
Town Hall 14 has a jungle theme to it and is engraved with “ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs.” Here are more details about the upcoming update to Clash of Clans. Supercell will be releasing the quality of life improvements of the spring 2021 update at a future date.
Town Hall 14
Here are more detailed stats of the new Town Hall:
- Upgrade time: 20 days
- Upgrade cost: 16 million gold
- Storage capacity (gold): Two million gold
- Storage capacity (elixir): Two million elixir
- Storage capacity (dark elixir): 20,000 dark elixirs
- Hitpoints: 8900
One thing that isn’t changing in Town Hall 14 is the Giga Inferno. It will still be present on the hall to burn down invading troops. The Giga Inferno can be upgraded up to five levels. One exciting addition that’s being made to the Town Hall, however, is the Poison Bomb. When the Town Hall is destroyed, it will drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks, and decreases their movement speed.
Upon upgrading to the new Town Hall 14, players will unlock the following:
- 25x Wall pieces
- 1x Air Bomb
- 1x Seeking Air Mine
- 1x Skeleton Trap
- 1x Bomb
- 1x Giant Bomb
New levels
More detailed statistics regarding the new levels can be found on the Supercell forums.
Defense/Building/Trap levels
- Level 12 Laboratory
- Level 10 Clan Castle
- Level 15 Gold Storage
- Level 15 Elixir Storage
- Level nine Dark Elixir Storage
- Level 20 Cannon
- Level 13 Hidden Tesla
- Level nine Bomb Tower
- Level eight Inferno Tower
- Level five Eagle Artillery
- Level three Scattershot
- Level 10 Bomb
- Level 15 Wall
Hero levels
- Barbarian King Level 80 → Iron Fist Level 16
- Archer Queen Level 80 → Royal Cloak Level 16
- Grand Warden Level 55 → Eternal Tome + Life Aura Level 11
- Royal Champion Level 30 → Seeking Shield Level six
Troop levels
- Level 10 Barbarian
- Level 10 Archer
- Level 10 Wall Breaker
- Level seven Healer
- Level eight Baby Dragon
- Level 10 Minion
- Level nine Valkyrie
- Level six Ice Golem
Spell levels
- Level seven Clone
- Level eight Poison
Balance changes
- Level six Clone Spell house space effect has been increased from 33 to 34.
- Super Giant HP has been reduced by 200.
- Super Minion DPS has been decreased by 50. HP has been increased by 100.
- Inferno Dragon level two DPS has been decreased from 80 to 1,600 to 79 to 1,580 and HP has been reduced by 50.
- Inferno Dragon beam cooldown time has been increased from 0.5 to 0.6 seconds.
- Increase max Spell donation count by one for Clans of Level four and above.
- Level eight Inferno Tower will have six beams while in Multi-Inferno mode.