Town Hall 14 is coming to Clash of Clans

The spring 2021 update will be a huge one in the mobile game.

Clash of Clans’ first major update for 2021 is bringing a huge feature to the game. Along with new defense, hero, and troop levels, Town Hall 14 is set to join the game.

Town Hall 14 has a jungle theme to it and is engraved with “ancient pictograms and hieroglyphs.” Here are more details about the upcoming update to Clash of Clans. Supercell will be releasing the quality of life improvements of the spring 2021 update at a future date.

Town Hall 14

Here are more detailed stats of the new Town Hall:

Upgrade time: 20 days

Upgrade cost: 16 million gold

Storage capacity (gold): Two million gold

Storage capacity (elixir): Two million elixir

Storage capacity (dark elixir): 20,000 dark elixirs

Hitpoints: 8900

One thing that isn’t changing in Town Hall 14 is the Giga Inferno. It will still be present on the hall to burn down invading troops. The Giga Inferno can be upgraded up to five levels. One exciting addition that’s being made to the Town Hall, however, is the Poison Bomb. When the Town Hall is destroyed, it will drop a Poison Bomb that deals damage, slows enemy attacks, and decreases their movement speed.

Upon upgrading to the new Town Hall 14, players will unlock the following:

25x Wall pieces

1x Air Bomb

1x Seeking Air Mine

1x Skeleton Trap

1x Bomb

1x Giant Bomb

New levels

More detailed statistics regarding the new levels can be found on the Supercell forums.

Defense/Building/Trap levels

Level 12 Laboratory

Level 10 Clan Castle

Level 15 Gold Storage

Level 15 Elixir Storage

Level nine Dark Elixir Storage

Level 20 Cannon

Level 13 Hidden Tesla

Level nine Bomb Tower

Level eight Inferno Tower

Level five Eagle Artillery

Level three Scattershot

Level 10 Bomb

Level 15 Wall

Hero levels

Barbarian King Level 80 → Iron Fist Level 16

Archer Queen Level 80 → Royal Cloak Level 16

Grand Warden Level 55 → Eternal Tome + Life Aura Level 11

Royal Champion Level 30 → Seeking Shield Level six

Troop levels

Level 10 Barbarian

Level 10 Archer

Level 10 Wall Breaker

Level seven Healer

Level eight Baby Dragon

Level 10 Minion

Level nine Valkyrie

Level six Ice Golem

Spell levels

Level seven Clone

Level eight Poison

Balance changes

Level six Clone Spell house space effect has been increased from 33 to 34.

Super Giant HP has been reduced by 200.

Super Minion DPS has been decreased by 50. HP has been increased by 100.

Inferno Dragon level two DPS has been decreased from 80 to 1,600 to 79 to 1,580 and HP has been reduced by 50.

Inferno Dragon beam cooldown time has been increased from 0.5 to 0.6 seconds.

Increase max Spell donation count by one for Clans of Level four and above.

Level eight Inferno Tower will have six beams while in Multi-Inferno mode.