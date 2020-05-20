China will get one slot for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020

The new region will also be competing in the World FInals.

Supercell and ESL are making some changes to the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 with the game’s release in China. The region will now be competing in the championship and will have one slot for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020, the companies announced today.

To make space for China in the Championship, the Korean region is being merged with the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. This collective region will be called the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and will offer two slots for the World Finals. This change will be implemented starting with the June 20 to 21 online qualifier.

The slot distribution for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 is now as follows:

Europe, Middle-East & Africa (three slots)

Asia-Pacific (two slots)

North America & LATAM North (one slot)

LATAM South (one slot)

Mainland China (one slot)

Mainland China will have a separate leaderboard and online qualifiers. With the game releasing in China on June 9, the first championship challenge will be held on June 13. Top players will then form teams to compete in the online qualifiers on June 20 and 21.

ESL said further details about the online qualifiers for Mainland China will be revealed in June.