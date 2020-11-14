Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 prize pool reaches $1 million with community funding

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will have a prize pool of $1 million, Supercell announced today. The prize pool was initially only $500,000 but has been doubled through proceeds from purchases of the in-game World Championship Finals packs.

Eight teams from around the world will compete in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 on Nov. 21 and 22. It was supposed to be played at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland, but the competition will be played online as Poland fights a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

“We would have loved to see our finalists battle it out in person in the World Finals studio, but with international health risks on the rise, the safety of our finalists is our main priority,” Supercell said.

To celebrate the prize pool crossing $1 million, Supercell will be giving all players who contributed a pin. It will be delivered next week before the World Finals begin.

⭐️ WE DID IT! ⭐️



Thanks to you we’ve reached the prize pool of $1 MILLION dollars! And as promised, everyone who has got at least one of the World Finals offers will get this adorable Pin!



The delivery should happen next week before the World Finals! 🏆#BrawlChampionship pic.twitter.com/BpMb1ZUDUF — Brawl Stars Esports (@Brawl_esports) November 13, 2020

The World Championship Finals pack consisted of gems, a skin, and pins at a cheaper price. All proceeds from this contributed to the World Finals’ prize pool. Their costs were:

World Finals Pack: 5,000 coins and 170 gems for $10.99.

World Finals Skin: Challenger Colt for $5.49.

World Finals Pin Pack: Five trophy pins for $3.49.

Fans will be able to tune into the 2020 World Finals next week on Brawl Stars Esports’ YouTube and Twitch channels.