Brawl Stars surpasses $1 billion in revenue

Players from the United States have spent the most in the game.

Brawl Stars has accumulated over $1 billion in revenue since its release in 2018, according to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower.

This makes the Brawler game the fourth Supercell title to have generated over a billion dollars in revenue. The other three games are Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Hay Day.

Brawl Stars had a splendid 2020, making about $526 million in revenue. Fueling this number was the game’s release in the highly-lucrative Chinese market in June 2020. Since June, Apple users in China have already spent over $100 million in the game, making it the third-best country in terms of revenue generation for Brawl Stars.

Image via Sensor Tower

The majority of revenue, though, has come from the United States which accounts for $143.5 million (14.2 percent) of the total revenue. In second place is South Korea, which has generated 13.7 percent of the total revenue with $138.5 million coming from the country.

Around 53.8 percent of the revenue has come from the Google Play Store. Apple’s App Store, on the other hand, accounts for 46.2 percent.

To date, Brawl Stars has been downloaded 265 million times around the world. Most of these have come from Russia, where the game has been downloaded about 30 million times. In second place is Brazil with 24.3 million of the total downloads. Turkey sits at third with 19 million downloads.