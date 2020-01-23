Brawl Stars’ newest update introduces new brawler

A new update was released for Brawl Stars earlier today, Supercell announced.

The update introduced a new brawler, a new game mode, exclusive skins, and a Lunar New Year theme. It also includes traditional bug fixes and balancing changes.

Image via Supercell

Mr. P, the new brawler, is a “disgruntled luggage handler who angrily hurls suitcases at opponents,” his in-game description reads. He costs 350 gems. His auto attack and super pass over walls and he can summon a cute penguin to cause some damage to opponents.

Related: Modes and maps unveiled for the January challenge of the Brawl Stars Championship 2020

The newest game mode, Hot Zone, pits two teams of three players against each other. They must control a point at the center of the map to win. Brawlers with melee and zone damage are powerful in this game mode. In addition, some new Lunar Year-themed maps will appear later, while Lonestar and Takedown were removed from the game.

New skins arrived in the shop, including Koala Nita (80 gems) and Agent P. (30 gems). Cupid Piper will be released later in February and will cost 150 gems.

The competitive format was also changed with the maximum losses increasing from three to four, the ban of duplicate brawlers, and an upgrade of the Looking for Team feature. The balance changes nerfed Bea, Darryl, and Max.

The update can now be downloaded on Android and iOS.