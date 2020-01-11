Modes and maps unveiled for the January challenge of the Brawl Stars Championship 2020

Brawl Stars is kicking off its first esports championship with the in-game challenge on Jan. 11. Players will have to win 15 matches without suffering three losses to make it to the next round, the regional qualifiers.

The 15 matches will be spread across five game modes—Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, Bounty, Heist, and Siege. The challenge will be open to everyone who has more than 800 trophies. To ensure a level playing field, all brawlers will be maxed to level 10 with both star powers available during the challenge. The challenge will be open for only 24 hours.

In a tweet, Supercell has unveiled the maps on which the challenge will be played tomorrow.

Gem Grab: Hard Rock Mine

Brawl Ball: Center Stage

Bounty: Canal Grande

Heist: Tornado Ring

Siege: Some Assembly Required

Brawl Stars Esports on Twitter Here are modes and maps for the first Championship Challenge in Brawl Stars Championship! 🤩It all starts tomorrow!🤩 Hard Rock Mine Center Stage Canal Grande Tornado Ring Some Assembly Required Good luck! 💪 Go here to get more information 👉https://t.co/cad5askpZ9

A twitter user made it easier to know the maps.

Andy ✪ on Twitter @Brawl_esports Made this for easier visuals of the Championship Challenge Maps. Good luck everyone!

Players who complete 15 wins will qualify for the next stage—the regional qualifiers. Top teams from here will make it to the Monthly Finals which will be played at the ESL Arena in Katowice, Poland. The regional qualifiers and monthly finals will grant qualification points to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 later this year.