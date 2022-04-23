Brawl Stars Mid-Season Invitational will feature 8 teams, $150,000 prize pool

Supercell has revealed the details for its first-ever Mid-Season Invitational in the Brawl Stars Championship 2022. Eight teams from regional competitions around the world will compete in the invitational for $150,000.

The MSI will happen over two days. The first day will be the main event while Supercell will be organizing show matches on day two. The exact format and venue for the competition haven’t been revealed yet.

Eight teams from five regions in the Brawl Stars Championship will battle it out in the MSI for the title and a share of the prize pool. Chinese teams haven’t been invited to the competition.

EMEA: Three spots

North America and LATAM North: Two spots

LATAM South: One spot

East Asia: One spot

SESA and ANZ: One spot

Image via Supercell

The top teams from each of these regions after season three of the Brawl Stars Championship 2022 will be invited to the MSI. The season three monthly finals will happen on April 30, May 7, and May 8 for all regions.

The Brawl Stars Championship in 2022 features seven monthly seasons throughout the year. Each of these seasons has been divided into the open-for-all championship challenge, the monthly qualifiers, and the monthly finals. Teams earn points based on their placement in each season.

At the end of the year, the top 16 teams across all regions based on their points will qualify for the 2022 World Finals, which will have a prize pool of $500,000.