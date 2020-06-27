Brawl Stars’ latest Brawl Talk episode eclipses 6 million views in just 8 hours

Brawl Stars’ latest episode of the Brawl Talk aired today and has already surpassed six million views. The episode introduced upcoming features to the game.

Supercell usually releases an episode of Brawl Talk every two months. The talk show features Brawl Stars’ community managers, Daniel Medeiros and Ryan Lighton. Episodes of Brawl Talk are known to shatter viewership records.

Related: New season, Brawler, game mode, and more set to arrive in Brawl Stars

This time’s Brawl Talk bought a new season, Brawler, mode, skins, and more to the game. It had over 750,000 concurrent viewers during the live-stream, according to Frank Keienburg, Brawl Stars’ game lead at Supercell. Just eight hours later, the episode has crossed 6.5 million views.

The second season of the game is called “Summer of Monsters.” It will begin on July 6 and will run for 10 weeks. The new season will bring with a new Brawl Pass and chromatic Brawler called Surge. A new game mode: Super City Rampage will also be coming to the game.