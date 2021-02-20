Brawl Stars’ first championship challenge has begun

The championship challenge gives players a chance to compete in the biggest stages of Brawl Stars esports.

The 2021 edition of the Brawl Stars Championship has officially kicked off with the first championship challenge going live in the game today.

In the championship challenge, players have to get 15 wins without suffering three losses. The challenge features five stages with different modes and maps. In each stage, players must get three wins to advance to the next one. Each win will also reward players with Star Points.

The stages are:

Stage one: Brawl Ball on Super Stadium

Brawl Ball on Super Stadium Stage two: Hot Zone on Dueling Beetles

Hot Zone on Dueling Beetles Stage three: Heist on Hot Potato

Heist on Hot Potato Stage four: Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine

Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine Stage five: Bounty on Canal Grande

The championship challenge can be played with a team or individually. It will only be available on Feb. 20 and 21.

The players who manage to complete the championship challenge will get an invitation to the monthly qualifier. Top teams from here will then compete in the monthly finals where they’ll get qualification points for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021.

There are a total of eight monthly seasons in the Brawl Stars Championship 2021. After the final seasons, the top 32 teams from different regions will compete for the title of world champions at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021.

Unlike the championship challenge, the monthly qualifiers and finals will be played separately for the nine regions in the Brawl Stars Championship 2021. These regions include EMEA, China, NA and Latam North, Latam South, East Asia, SESA and ANZ, and EECA.