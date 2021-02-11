Eight seasons of competition will decide the 16 teams that participate in the 2021 World Finals.

The Brawl Stars Championship has returned for 2021 with a much bigger format consisting of new regions and more competitions.

The Brawl Stars Championship 2021 will feature eight seasons for the seven different regions. Each season will begin with the in-game championship challenge that’s open to all players. The top teams from there will advance to the monthly qualifier leading up to a monthly final.

The qualifiers and finals will grant qualification points to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021. At the end of the year, the top teams from each region with the most points will compete in the 2021 World Finals for the title of world champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship 2021.

Regions

There are seven different regions in the Brawl Stars Championship. These are:

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Mainland China

North America and Latin America North

Latin America South

East Asia

Southeast Asia and South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand (SESA and ANZ)

Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA)

Prize Pool

The Brawl Stars Championship in 2021 will feature a prize pool of over $1 million. The eight seasons will have a total prize pool of $600,000 split between the seven regions.

The World Finals 2021 will have a base prize pool of $500,000. Fans can increase this, however, by purchasing some in-game items that contribute to the prize money. Supercell has said that it will reveal more details about this in the second half of the year.

Championship Challenge

The Championship Challenge will be a global in-game event that will happen at the beginning of each season. Players will have two days to get 15 wins without suffering three losses.

The Championship Challenge can be played as an individual or with a team. All matches will be best-of-one in these game modes: Bounty, Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, Heist, Siege, and Hot Zone.

The schedule for the Championship Challenge (CC) is as follows:

Season one: Feb. 20 and 21

Season two: March 20 and 21

Season three: April 17 and 18

Season four: May 15 and 16

Season five: June 19 and 20

Season six: July 17 and 18

Season seven: Aug. 21 and 21

Season eight: Sept. 18 and 19

Monthly Qualifiers

The players who manage to complete the Championship Challenge will get an invitation to the monthly qualifier.

Players have to form teams of up to four players in this stage. Each region will host a separate monthly qualifier.

The monthly qualifiers will begin one week after the end of the previous Championship Challenge.

The top eight teams from each region will advance to the monthly finals.

Monthly Finals

Just like the qualifiers, every region will host a separate monthly final.

The top eight teams from the qualifiers will compete in a single-elimination bracket.

The quarterfinals will be best-of-three sets while the semifinals and finals will have a best-of-five sets format. Each set will be the best-of-three games.

World Finals