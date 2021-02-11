The Brawl Stars Championship has returned for 2021 with a much bigger format consisting of new regions and more competitions.
The Brawl Stars Championship 2021 will feature eight seasons for the seven different regions. Each season will begin with the in-game championship challenge that’s open to all players. The top teams from there will advance to the monthly qualifier leading up to a monthly final.
The qualifiers and finals will grant qualification points to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021. At the end of the year, the top teams from each region with the most points will compete in the 2021 World Finals for the title of world champions.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship 2021.
Regions
There are seven different regions in the Brawl Stars Championship. These are:
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
- Mainland China
- North America and Latin America North
- Latin America South
- East Asia
- Southeast Asia and South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand (SESA and ANZ)
- Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA)
Prize Pool
The Brawl Stars Championship in 2021 will feature a prize pool of over $1 million. The eight seasons will have a total prize pool of $600,000 split between the seven regions.
The World Finals 2021 will have a base prize pool of $500,000. Fans can increase this, however, by purchasing some in-game items that contribute to the prize money. Supercell has said that it will reveal more details about this in the second half of the year.
Championship Challenge
The Championship Challenge will be a global in-game event that will happen at the beginning of each season. Players will have two days to get 15 wins without suffering three losses.
The Championship Challenge can be played as an individual or with a team. All matches will be best-of-one in these game modes: Bounty, Brawl Ball, Gem Grab, Heist, Siege, and Hot Zone.
The schedule for the Championship Challenge (CC) is as follows:
- Season one: Feb. 20 and 21
- Season two: March 20 and 21
- Season three: April 17 and 18
- Season four: May 15 and 16
- Season five: June 19 and 20
- Season six: July 17 and 18
- Season seven: Aug. 21 and 21
- Season eight: Sept. 18 and 19
Monthly Qualifiers
- The players who manage to complete the Championship Challenge will get an invitation to the monthly qualifier.
- Players have to form teams of up to four players in this stage. Each region will host a separate monthly qualifier.
- The monthly qualifiers will begin one week after the end of the previous Championship Challenge.
- The top eight teams from each region will advance to the monthly finals.
Monthly Finals
- Just like the qualifiers, every region will host a separate monthly final.
- The top eight teams from the qualifiers will compete in a single-elimination bracket.
- The quarterfinals will be best-of-three sets while the semifinals and finals will have a best-of-five sets format. Each set will be the best-of-three games.
World Finals
- At the end of the year, the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 will be held. The top 16 teams from around the world will lock horns for a share of the prize pool and the title of world champions.
- Supercell plans to hold it as a LAN event in November 2021.
- In each of the eight seasons, teams will earn qualification points in the qualifiers and monthly finals. These will decide the teams from each region that shall compete in the World Finals.
- The slot distribution for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 is as follows:
- EMEA: Five teams
- Mainland China: Three teams
- NA and Latam North: Two teams
- Latam South: Two teams
- East Asia: Two teams
- SESA and ANZ: One team
- EECA: One team