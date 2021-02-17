Brawl Stars’ esports tab is now live in-game

You can keep up with all the esports news with the tab.

Ahead of the first championship challenge for the Brawl Stars Championship (BSC) 2021, Supercell has added a new esports tab to the game.

The esports tab can be accessed through the news section of the game. It keeps players updated with the BSC and other community tournaments. Players will also be able to find live broadcasts of these competitions from the newly introduced tab.

When opening the section for the first time, players will have the opportunity to select the regions they want to follow. Out of the seven total regions, players can select up to three. These regions can be changed at any time, though.

Brawl Stars now has an in-game esports tab! The esports tab is the best way to keep up-to-date with Brawl Stars Championship 2021.



— Brawl Stars Esports (@Brawl_esports) February 17, 2021

The Brawl Stars Championship features a total prize pool of over $1 million. Supercell has significantly expanded the competition in 2021 with several new regions being added. All of the regions include EMEA, China, North America and LATAM North, LATAM South, East Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand (SESA and ANZ), and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA).

The championship features eight seasons of competition. Each region will have a separate season. At the end of the year, the top teams will represent their region at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021.

The first season will kick off with the championship challenge on Feb. 20 and 21. The open-for-all challenge requires players to get 15 wins without suffering three losses to make it to the online qualifiers.