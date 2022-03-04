Brawl Stars Championship 2022 for the EECA region has been put on hold due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The results of the February monthly qualifier will carry over to when it's safe enough for the competition to resume.

The monthly finals and qualifiers for the EECA (East Asia and Central Asia) region in the Brawl Stars Championship 2022 have been put on hold due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Supercell revealed on social media today.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week with the UN saying on Wednesday that it had reported 227 civilian deaths, although the actual casualty is expected to be much higher. Millions of citizens have also been displaced as a result of the war.

Due to this conflict, Supercell has put the EECA region in the Brawl Stars Championship on hold “out of concern for the competitors.” The region contains both countries, Ukraine and Russia.

The company has also said that the results of the February monthly qualifiers, which happened on Feb. 19 and 20, will carry over when the competition resumes. With the conflict showing no signs of slowing down, it could be a while before that happens.

Out of concern for our competitors, our EECA Monthly Finals & Qualifiers are on hold until further notice. #BSC2022



The Feb MQ result still stands and will carry over for when the competition can resume.



Those of you wishing to support the relief efforts, please join us below. https://t.co/1C9RJDgXKp — Brawl Stars Esports (@Brawl_esports) March 3, 2022

The top eight teams of the February qualifiers were set to play in the monthly finals on March 12. They were F/A Sky, F/A Upper Moon, Free Win Agents, GrassMudDoppin, A Few Nervous Men, BYRO Esports, F/A Hashira, and Reconic Esports.

The remaining regions of the Brawl Stars Championship 2022 will continue as per schedule with the monthly finals for the SESA & ANZ and LATAM South regions happening on March 5.

Supercell said in a separate statement that it was “horrified” by the crisis in Ukraine and that it stands with “all people around the world calling for peace.” The company is also donating €1 million to the UNHCR for humanitarian efforts in the country. Besides this, it has also launched a separate fundraiser and is matching donations up to €1 million in it. Proceeds from this will go to the UN Refugee Agency, the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, and the International Medical Corps.