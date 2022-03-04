Supercell is donating €1 million to UNHCR to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

The developer has also launched a fundraiser where it's matching donations up to €1m.

Supercell, the creators of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, revealed today it is donating €1 million to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The Finnish mobile game developer is also matching donations up to €1 million in a separate fundraiser it has just launched.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday and after more than a week of the war, a severe humanitarian crisis has unfolded in the country with many dead and more than a million displaced — a number which is expected to rise as the conflict rages on. Supercell said in its statement that it was “horrified” by the crisis unfolding in Ukraine. The company added it stands with “all people around the world calling for peace.”

Besides the donation to UNHCR, Supercell has launched a fundraiser which will be donated to several organizations providing support in Ukraine. This includes the UN Refugee Agency, International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, and the International Medical Corps. All donations towards this fundraiser would be matched by the developer, up to €1 million.

In the 10 hours since the fundraiser launched, more than $94,000 has been raised with half of that coming from donations. People can donate through this link.