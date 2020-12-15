The Brawlidays are here with two new Brawlers and much more.

The Brawl Stars Brawlidays update is here, bringing two new brawlers, several skins, balance changes, and much more to the game.

The main highlights of the Brawlidays update were revealed in a Brawl Talk on Dec. 13. But there a lot of other changes present in the update. Players can find out what these are through the patch notes, which were released today.

Related: Brawl Stars will get 2 new brawlers, skins, free rewards, and more

Here are the complete patch notes for Brawl Stars’ Brawlidays update.

New brawler: Edgar

Main Attack: Very short range attack that hits twice, Edgar is healed for 25 percent of the damage dealt.

Super Ability: Edgar jumps over a short distance and gains extra movement speed after landing. The super is also slowly charged passively over time (similar to Darryl).

Gadget: Increases passive Super Ability charging by 700 percent for three seconds.

Star Power: Edgar’s Super Ability also deals 1,000 damage to nearby enemies upon landing.

New brawler: Byron

Main Attack: A long range attack that applies a damage over time effect to enemies and a heal over time effect to friendly Brawlers. Both of these effects can stack on the same target as many times as they are hit.

Super Ability: An instantly exploding vial that damages enemies and heals friendly Brawlers who are in the area.

Gadget: Consumes one ammo to heal 800 HP per second for three seconds.

Star Power one: Super Ability also reduces enemy healing by 50 percent from all sources for nine seconds. This also affects the normal health regeneration which happens after not taking damage for a while.

New skins and character VFX/SFX

Nutcracker Gale: 150 Gems

Snowman Tick: 80 Gems

Holiday Party Frank: 150 Gems

Warrior Bo: 30 Gems

Animated Pins for the following characters: Sprout, Poco, Brock, Colt, Mortis, Shelly, El Primo, and Tara.

New True Silver/Gold skins for Tick, Crow, Darryl, Jessie, and Tara.

Game modes/event rotation changes

Junker’s Scrapyard in-game environment for Siege game mode.

Present Plunder is back with some minor tweaks such as reduced throwing range for gifts.

Map rotation extended back to 14 days for Gem Grab, Brawl Ball, and Showdown.

Gem Grab

Added a maximum match timer of three minutes and 30 seconds.

Team with most Gems held wins when the timer runs out.

Bounty

Middle Blue Star now serves as a tiebreaker.

Defeating the player who is carrying the Star will transfer it over to the other team.

Trophy League

Trophy League duration extended from two to four weeks.

Trophy decay changes: The goal behind these changes is to improve matchmaking quality by spreading players further apart in Brawler trophies.

Most players’ Brawlers were “stuck” around 525 trophies because the system aggressively brought them back to this range which resulted in uneven matches as the skill level of the players were highly varied at this level.

New trophy decay starts at 501 trophies instead of 550.

Generally, the trophy decay levels are every 25 points instead of every 50 points

The trophy decay takes the Brawler to one point below the lower limit of their current tier. However, at 900 plus trophies it ramps up.

Map Maker

Featured state after map has gotten played in test slot plus inbox message with voting results.

Map hashtag visible in game.

Report offensive map on battle end screen.

Map Editor improvements

Added a shortcut to the map settings dropdown menu for creating a Friendly Game room with the selected map.

Mirrored modes supports dragging tiles.

Tile grid added.

Brawler balance

All abilities with self-heal from damage (Nita, Mortis, Pam & Emz) will now only heal from damage dealt to enemy Brawlers and co-op mode Robots similar to how the Super Attack charging works.

Affected Brawlers are compensated with buffs.

8-BIT

Increased Damage Booster’s damage boost from 30 to 50 percent.

Bull

Berserker health triggering threshold increased from 40 to 60 percent.

Colette

Increased Health from 3,200 to 3,400.

Increased Mass Tax initial shield gain after activating Super from 10 to 20 percent.

Colt

Increased Main Attack damage from 320 to 360.

Slick Boots movement speed bonus increased from 10 to 13 percent (same as very fast Brawlers).

Crow

Slowing Toxin duration increased from 3.5 to five seconds.

Defense Booster shielding amount reduced from 60 percent to 40 percent.

Defense Booster charges increased from two to three.

Darryl

Tar Barrel duration increased from four to five seconds.

Dynamike

Increased Main Attack reload speed by six percent.

Increased Fidget Spinner damage from 700 to 1,200.

EMZ

Increased Main Attack damage from 500 to 520.

Increased Super ability damage from 200 to 240.

Hype healing per Brawler hit increased from 320 to 420.

Frank

Increased Health from 6,400 to 7,000.

Gale

Increased Health from 3,400 to 3,600.

Jacky

Increased Counter Crush damage from 15 to 30 percent.

Increased Main Attack damage from 1,200 to 1,280.

Jessie

Increased Main Attack damage from 840 to 920.

Increased Energize healing per shot from 800 to 896.

Increased Scrappy Health from 3,000 to 3,200.

Leon

Smoke Trails movement speed bonus increased from 24 to 30 percent.

Mortis

Life Steal from Super percent increased from 100 to 125 percent.

Mr. P

Increased Main Attack damage from 700 to 760.

Nita

Increased Main Attack damage from 800 to 880.

Bear With Me healing increased from 500 to 800 both ways.

Pam

Increased Super ability healing from 320 to 360 per second.

Mama’s Hug healing increased from 40 to 48 per enemy Brawler hit.

Mama’s Squeeze damage per second increased from 500 to 800.

Piper

Increased Snappy Sniping ammo reload from 0.3 to 0.4 per hit.

Rico

Increased Health from 2,600 to 2,800.

Super Bouncy damage bonus increased from 100 to 124.

Sandy

Increased Healing Winds healing from 250 to 300 per second.

Shelly

Shell Shock slow effect duration increased from three to four seconds.

Band-Aid recharge time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.

Brock

Reduced Health from 2,600 to 2,400.

Reduced Main Attack damage from 1,100 to 1,040.

Incendiary damage per second reduced from 600 to 520.

Rocket Fuel bonus damage reduced from 100 to 50 percent.

Carl

Reduced Main Attack range from 23 tiles to 20 tiles.

Reduced Super charge rate from Main Attack slightly (still requires six hits to charge).

Increased Super charge rate from Super slightly from 17 hits to 16 hits required.

Heat Ejector damage per second increased from 300 to 400.

Gene

Decreased Health from 3,400 to 3,200.

Reduced Super charge rate from Main Attack from three to four hits required.

Lamp Blowout push radius reduced by 33 percent (now matches EMZ’s Gadget).

Lamp Blowout healing reduced from 700 to 600.

Lamp Blowout charges increased from two to three.

Spike

Decreased Main Attack reload speed by five percent.

Tara

Decreased Health from 3,400 to 3,200.

Psychic Enhancer duration reduced from five to four seconds.

Tick

Decreased Main Attack reload speed by 4.5 percent.

Bea

Rattled Hive bee flying pattern changed, now the bees are closer together.

Duo Showdown Challenge

Players must get to 12 wins without loosing four times.

Win Condition is Rank one or two.

Rewards include Star Points, Coins, and the Warrior Bo Skin.

Other

Added team colors to Duo Showdown defeated-feed

Added an aiming indicator on the ground for certain abilities like Crow & Piper Supers and Sprout Main Attack

Added Support for new High Refresh Rate devices

China version changes

Map Maker has been released in China.

Map Maker is not available for iOS Guest accounts.

Player made maps must be greenlighted before playing with other friends.

Player made maps cannot be chosen in rooms with more than one real player in the room or pending invites for players to join that room.

Player made maps are automatically deselected when another player joins or is invited to the room.

Player made maps are automatically de-selected if the room owner edits a Greenlit map while having more than one real player in the room.

Maps in Draft state display a “Draft Map” watermark text in-game.

Bug Fixes