Clash of Clans is one of the most popular mobile games out there. Players around the world spend countless hours building, upgrading, and defending their villages against rival players. With so much time spent on this game, it’s no wonder why players are always looking for ways to optimize their base design and stay ahead of the competition.

No matter what town hall level you are at in Clash of Clans, there is a perfect base design for you to maximize your village’s defense potential. Here are the best Clash of Clans base designs for every town hall level:

Town Hall level one to three

At these early levels, it is important to focus on protecting your Town Hall and all other buildings. The most effective way to do this is by building a wall around your base and then filling in the gaps with defensive structures like Cannons and Archer Towers. You should also make sure that you are placing resource storages (Elixir Collectors, Gold Mines, and Dark Elixir Drills) inside the walls so that they are harder to steal.

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level two

Image via Noah_The_Jew on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level three

Image via TheModernDespot on Reddit

Town Hall level four to seven

At these levels, you should focus on adding more defensive structures like Wizard Towers and Air Defenses. You can also use a hybrid base design that incorporates both defensive buildings and resource storages together in order to make your village better protected against enemy attacks. Additionally, make sure that your walls are connected properly as this will help keep your village safe.

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level four

Image via Japsie16 on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level five

Image via Scared_Connection_34 on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level six

Image via Ok-Pay-4685 on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level seven

Image via Jarne12345 on Reddit

Town Hall level eight to 10

At these levels, your base design should focus on keeping enemy troops away from your Town Hall and other important buildings. To do this, you can use a funneling technique where the enemy troops will be forced to walk around the perimeter of your base in order to reach any valuable buildings. Additionally, make sure that all of your defensive structures are properly upgraded so they can provide maximum protection for your village.

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level eight

Image via Mthomas1174 on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level nine

Image via UselessGenZer on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level 10

Image via Nermanheimer on Reddit

Town Hall level 11 to 15

At these levels, you should focus on creating a base design that is both defensive and offensive. This means incorporating defensive structures like X-Bows and Inferno Towers as well as offensive troops like Balloons and Dragons. Additionally, make sure that your walls are connected properly so enemy troops cannot easily access any valuable buildings.

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level 11

Image via theeldenringisreal on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level 12

Image via clashcodes on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level 13

Image via SwartyNine2691 on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level 14

Image via _bunch on Reddit

Best Clash of Clans base design for Town Hall level 15

Image via clashcodes on Reddit

Factors to consider when designing your Clash of Clans base

Image via SuperCell

These are the factors to consider in a Clash of Clans base design:

Foundation

When designing your Clash of Clans base, the most important factor to consider is the foundation. A strong foundation will make it difficult for enemy troops to break through and reach your valuable storages or Town Hall. Make sure you build walls around areas that contain resources and defensive buildings, as these are particularly vulnerable targets. Additionally, place resource storages in corners so they cannot be easily targeted by enemy forces.

Base Types

You can choose from three main base types in Clash of Clans: trophy or defensive, farming, and hybrid. Each type has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Trophy/Defense

A trophy base is designed to prevent enemy attackers from taking trophies and thus climbing up the leaderboard. It should be built with walls, traps, and defensive structures arranged in a way that makes it difficult for an attacker to find their way around.

For a successful trophy base, keep the Town Hall in a central position and surround it with strong defensive buildings such as cannons, archer towers, and wizard towers. Place traps at strategic points around the base— these can be spring traps, giant bombs, or seeking air mines.

You also want to remember to prevent 50 percent destruction since that is the minimum requirement for an attacker to score stars. This can be done by spreading out your buildings and not having them clustered in one area. As such, it is important to also consider the placement of your walls and other defensive structures.

Farming

The primary purpose of a farming base is to protect your resources while taking minimal damage. This type of design usually has a heavily defended core that houses all the storages, with an outer ring that serves as a funnel for enemy troops. You should protect your Elixir, Gold, and Dark Elixir from being stolen while also defending against attacks from enemy players.

To succeed with this type of base design, you will need to place your Town Hall and Clan Castle in the center of your base. Put some walls around them to protect them from enemy troops. Then, place your storages in a circle surrounding the core. You should also have traps and defenses placed around them to deter enemy attacks.

The outer ring should be filled with defensive structures like cannons, archer towers, wizard towers, and air defense buildings. You can also add some traps and walls to slow down enemy troops.

Hybrid

A hybrid layout serves to protect your trophies and resources. Most players opt for this type of base design. It mixes a defensive ring with centralized resource storages to protect them from enemy attacks. To protect the Town Hall, the base should also include walls, traps, and defensive towers. You can also choose an interchangeable layout, where you can easily switch between a hybrid and offensive base depending on the situation.

Defenses

Defense is key when designing a base in Clash of Clans. Make sure you have plenty of defensive structures to protect your resources and Town Hall from attackers. The more walls, towers, traps, and cannons you have the better chance you have at defending your base.

Walls

The walls of your base are the first line of defense against enemy attacks. The most important factor when choosing the right wall setup is to make sure that it is difficult for troops to navigate through and reach their destination. A good design will have high-level walls around the perimeter, with strategically placed openings or choke points.

Defensive Buildings

Defensive buildings are the cornerstone of any solid base layout. As you upgrade your Town Hall level, you will unlock more defensive structures with greater strength and hit points. It is important to place these in strategic positions so that they can cover each other’s blind spots while also maximizing the range of their attacks.

How to build the best Clash of Clans base design

Image via SuperCell

A well-planned base can help you protect your resources, increase troop production, and defend against enemy attacks. Fortunately, there are some tried and true strategies that apply to every Town Hall level in Clash of Clans. By following these guidelines, you’ll be able to build a base that is both effective and aesthetically pleasing.

Start with a strong core

The core of your base should be the most heavily defended area. This is where you’ll place your Town Hall, Clan Castle, and other important defensive buildings such as Mortars, Cannons, and Air Defenses. Your goal should be to make this area difficult for attackers to breach without losing too many troops in the process.

Make use of walls

Walls are an essential part of any successful base design in Clash of Clans. They provide an extra layer of defense and make it more difficult for attackers to reach your Town Hall or other important buildings. Be sure to place walls around the perimeter of your base as well as any key defensive structures.

Spread out defenses

Make sure that you spread out your defensive structures such as Cannons, Mortars, and Air Defenses to maximize their effectiveness against enemy troops. This will make it harder for attackers to overwhelm them with a single attack.

Protect your resources

Your gold, elixir, and dark elixir stores should be placed outside of the core of your base. This will make it more difficult for attackers to steal these valuable resources. Be sure to surround them with walls and place defensive structures around them as well.

Place traps strategically

Traps are an important part of any successful base design in Clash of Clans and can be used to surprise enemies who are attacking your base. Be sure to place them in areas where they can’t be easily spotted and destroyed by enemy troops.