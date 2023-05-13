Best Clash of Clans army for every Town Hall level

Clash of Clans is a mobile game developed in 2012 by Finnish game developer Supercell. You are put in the shoes of a chieftain leading a small chiefdom to survive and thrive. As you develop your base, you will meet other players and can decide if you want to ally with them or subjugate them. If war is the answer, you will first need a sizeable army to do battle with.

When it comes to skirmishing and conquest in Clash of Clans, armies are the key. Your success or failure in battle will be determined by a few factors: your troop size, troop composition, and troop power. At first glance, having a bigger army than your adversary should be enough to win you the battle, but sometimes it’s not that simple.

Related: Best Clash of Clans base designs for every Town Hall

With armies consisting of different types of troops with varying power levels, the battle gets a little more complicated than just raw numbers. Starting off with the humble Barbarian, the first unit you unlock, you will make your way towards more powerful units soon enough as your base levels up. Each troop unit provides something different to an army, so you will need to know which ones work best for your lineup.

Best army for every Town Hall level

Choosing the best troops to attack enemies depends on a few factors. First off, you will need to know what type of troops to choose in battle. There are four different types of troops to choose from.

Elixir troops: These troops are produced in the Barracks.

These troops are produced in the Barracks. Dark Elixir troops: These troops are produced in the Dark Barracks.

These troops are produced in the Dark Barracks. Super troops: Super powerful versions of their base counterparts.

Super powerful versions of their base counterparts. Heroes: Special troops with abilities unique to each unit.

While numbers will win you early battles, as the enemy Town Hall levels up, you will need stronger units to breach through their base and win a successful battle. The Town Hall is the main building in a base and leveling it up will ensure your base is stronger than it was before.

RELATED: Best Clash of Clans base designs for every Town Hall

There are 15 levels that a Town Hall can upgrade through. Depending on the level of the Town Hall, your troop composition will have to change. To make it easier, we have listed the best troop composition for every army depending on the level of the Town Hall you end up attacking.

Town Hall Level One

Image via Supercell

The first level of any Town Hall is relatively simple to approach. There is no strategy involved here since your troops would also have little variance at this time. Going with a Barbarian rush should take care of any base just starting off. If you want to add a little more spice to your army, try throwing in some Archers to support your Barbarian and the enemy base should turn into a wasteland in no time.

Town Hall Level Two

Image via Supercell

The second level of a Town Hall will use almost the same strategy as the first one. The only difference is that now we will be adding Giants to the mix. Giants can be trained from a level three Barracks and are massive tanks. They will only target defenses at first and will absorb incoming fire, protecting your backline units. Make sure they’re placed near defenses like the mortars.

Pair the Giants with Archers and you should be able to take down the enemy base.

Town Hall Level Three

Image via Supercell

The third level of a Town Hall is where things start getting spicy. In addition to the previous Giants and Archers strategy, we will now encounter strong walls that have to be taken down. Add in the Wall Breakers alongside the Giants to make short work of the walls. Once the Giants take down all of the base defenses, drop in the Archers and you should take down the base quickly.

Town Hall Level Four

Image via Supercell

We start to mix things up a bit from the fourth level. We keep our Archers from the previous strategies but instead of Wall Breakers or Giants, we introduce Balloons. Balloons are the first flying unit you receive and can reduce a base to rubble if there are no air defenses. If they get shot down by air defenses, they will crash into the enemy base, dealing more damage.

Once the defenses are down, bring in the Archers to clean up the base.

Town Hall Level Five

Image via Supercell

From level five onwards, troop composition is key. Throw in your Giants, Archers, Balloons, and Wall Breakers from your previous strategies along with the returning Barbarians and the new Wizards. Since you will encounter bombs here, bait them out and any defending units using a Barbarian or Archer. Once they’re drawn out, follow the same Giant and Wall Breaker combo to siege the base.

Once the defenses are down, release the Archers, Balloons, and Wizards to destroy the base.

Town Hall Level Six

Image via Supercell

Level six brings with it new challenges. Finding a secure entry point to the base is key. Once you do, follow the previous strategy using Giants and Wall Breakers. Since the defenses hit harder now, make sure you have a Healing spell ready to cover your siege units. Once the defenses are destroyed, send in the Archers, Balloons, and Wizards to lay waste to the enemy.

Town Hall Level Seven

Image via Supercell

Level seven introduces Dragons to the battlefield. This is where you will start needing Heroes, so make sure you bring the Barbarian King and his Barbarian army. Consider adding Hog Riders to your arsenal as well since they can leap over walls while your army fights. Once the Dragon is out, fight it with your Barbarian King using Archers and Wizards as support.

As you keep the dragon occupied, assault their base with Hog Riders to take it down. Maintain a Healing spell or two to ensure your troops are healthy.

Town Hall Level Eight

Image via Supercell

Level eight has stronger base defenses, so we now introduce Golems to the fight. Use the Golem to absorb all the bomb damage and then send in the Wall Breakers to siege while you use Wizards to support them. Then send in the Barbarian King with an army of new units: Valkyries. They will take on the bulk of the army while your Hog Riders jump in and assault the base.

Town Hall Level Nine

Image via Supercell

Level nine will have you bring in two Heroes to take on these challenges. Send in the Barbarian King and the new Archer Queen to assault their base. Get the new Lava Hounds to attack the base defenses. Once everyone is occupied or destroyed, send in Wizards and Archers to clear out any stragglers while Balloons bombard the rest of the base.

Town Hall Level 10

Image via Supercell

Now that we are encountering level 10 Town Halls, it’s time to bring in your own Dragons. Send the Barbarian King and the Archer Queen in as before, only this time, they will be flanked by your Dragons. If you’re worried about the air defenses, use an Earthquake spell in combination with your Dragons to take them out. Use Balloons to wipe everything out once you’ve breached their defenses.

Town Hall Level 11

Image via Supercell

The final five Town Hall levels are the toughest to plan for. Use your new P.E.K.K.A. unit to take out the surrounding base defenses while you send in your new hero: The Grand Warden. His Life Aura will empower all your troops as you send in the Barbarian King and Archer Queen. Then send in Dragons to flank the remaining units and the new Bowler units to destroy the base.

Town Hall Level 12

Image via Supercell

Level 12 of the Town Hall will turn the Town Hall itself into a defensive structure, adding an extra layer of complexity. Focus it down first with a Battle Blimp while you use the Jump spell to get your Golem, Barbarian King, and Archer Queen in the base. Destroy the outer defenses with Lava Hounds and Balloons while the Grand Warden empowers all of your troops.

Town Hall Level 13

Image via Supercell

The final three levels involve different strategies. For level 13, use the Barbarian King and the Archer Queen in a pincer attack from both sides of the base. Use the Grand Warden to buff them as your Hog Riders jump into the base from the sides. Use Freeze spells to take out the defenses and use your Heal spells properly.

You can also bring in the Battle Blimp to take out the Town Hall as your Balloons destroy whatever is left.

Town Hall Level 14

Image via Supercell

Level 14 will have you almost rely on Super troops. Super Archers will output a massive amount of damage in quick bursts while the new Yeti units tank for them. If the base defenses get too strong, use Earthquake spells or send in the Balloons. You can also send in your Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden with your troops, but that might be overkill at this point.

Town Hall Level 15

Image via Supercell

The final level will have you battle the most powerful base defenses. Bring in all four heroes if you can, including the new Royal Champion. Back them up with Healers and Heal spells. Use Hog Riders and the new Miners to enter the base while Super Wall Breakers chunk down the other walls. Make sure to freeze all the splash damage defenses and properly use your Rage spells to ensure victory.

And that’s everything you need to know to take down Town Halls of every level. Once you’re comfortable with the game, you can try your own strategies so don’t be afraid to experiment. If you have experienced everything the game has to offer, there are other similar alternatives you can check out if you’re looking for a new challenge.

About the author