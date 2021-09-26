BADZINGER secure the Golden Ticket from the Clash of Clans World Championship September Qualifier

Five teams in the 2021 World Championship Finals have been locked in now.

BADZINGER have become the fifth team to qualify for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals after securing the Golden Ticket in the September qualifier today.

The team got the slot in the World Championship Finals despite losing to QSFN in the qualifier finals. This is because of a rule violation by QSFN. Supercell hasn’t revealed what rule the team broke, but it said they will be handed a penalty loss in the qualifier finals.

QSFN had a dominant performance throughout the September finals. They cruised through the upper bracket after taking down Team Bangladesh, BADZINGER, and SpaceStation. They looked all set to take the Golden Ticket against BADZINGER in the finals, whom they had already defeated in the upper bracket semifinals.

The team continued its dominant form as they got 14 stars from five attacks into BADZINGER’s bases. BADZINGER, on the other hand, got 13 stars.

Despite the rules violation, QSFN will get the Silver Ticket to the last chance qualifier, which will take place on Nov. 13 and 14. Ten teams will be competing in this for the final two spots in the 2021 World Championship Finals.

Supercell also revealed the Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals today, which will take place from Dec. 3 to 5 as an online event. Eight teams will lock horns for a share of the $700,000 prize pool.