Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals unveiled with $700,000 prize pool

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals will take place from Dec. 3 to 5, Supercell announced today. Eight teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $700,000 prize pool and the title of world champions.

The finals will take place as an online event. Six of the teams will make it to the competition through the six open-for-all monthly qualifiers taking place between May and October. The remaining four teams will earn a spot to the World Championship through the last-chance qualifier (LCQ), which will happen on Nov. 13 and 14.

So far, five teams have qualified for the 2021 World Championship Finals. These are the defending world champions ATN.aTTax, TOMPINAI EMPIRE, QueeN Walkers, J.X. Tiger, and BADZINGER. The last team from the monthly qualifiers will be locked in next month.

The LCQ, on the other hand, will feature 10 teams, including six runners-up of the monthly qualifiers. The remaining four will be decided through community tournaments. The top two teams from here will advance to the World Championship Finals.

The teams that have qualified for the LCQ so far are MCES, eleVen Original, Carnage Gaming, TorillaTavataan, and QSFN. One more team will be locked in during the October qualifier next month. It’s still unclear what community tournament will determine the remaining four teams.