All teams qualified for the CRL World Finals 2020

The eight teams competing in the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 have been locked in. The event will be played in Shanghai on Dec. 5 and 6.

The top four teams from the fall seasons of the CRL East and West have qualified for the World Finals. Here are the teams.

CRL East

Nova Esports

PONOS

W.EDGM

Fav Gaming

CRL West

SK Gaming

Team Queso

Pain Gaming

Tribe Gaming

Related: New game modes, bug fixes, and more legendary divisions to join Clan Wars 2 in Clash Royale

So far, no other details have been revealed about the event. Supercell previously said it’ll be monitoring the COVID-19 situation to decide on live audience plans for the finals. With recently held events in China like the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2020 and the 2020 League of Legends World Championship having live audiences, it’s possible that the CRL World Finals could also allow fans in attendance.

Even though the top four teams from the CRL West have been locked in, the finals for the league have yet to be played. SK Gaming will be taking on Team Queso on Nov. 21 in a best-of-five series to crown the Western champions.