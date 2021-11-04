All level rewards in Pikmin Bloom

Steps come with rewards.

Image via Niantic

Players will start leveling up as they continue to stay active and register their steps in Pikmin Bloom. More levels mean more rewards and moving around isn’t the only way to increase your level in Pikmin Bloom. From picking petals to planting Pikmin, you’ll find various ways to increase your account’s level.

While unlocking these rewards as they come will be a mystery of its own, it’s only natural for players to wonder what type of rewards are waiting for them. Here are all the level rewards in Pikmin Bloom.

LevelRequirementsRewardsFeature Unlocks
2Complete the tutorialTwo Pikmin in the squad
3Register 500 total stepsThree Pikmin in the squad and two Red Seedlings
4Register 1500 total steps and grow two PikminFour Pikmin in the squad, one Yellow Seedling, and two Single-Use SlotsYellow Seedling
5Register 3000 total steps and grow a yellow SeedlingFive Pikmin in the squad, two Yellow Seedlings, two Red Seedlings, and two Single-Use Slots
6Register 5000 total steps, grow 2 PikminSix Pikmin in the squad and one Single Use SlotExpeditions
7Register 7500 total steps, complete an ExpeditionSeven Pikmin in the squad, one Blue Seedling, one Detector, and a Single Use SlotBlue Seedling and Detector
8Register 10500 total steps and grow a Blue SeedlingEight Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot
9Register 14,000 total steps and pick 50 flower petalsNine Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot
10Register 18,000 total steps and plant 300 flowers10 Pikmin in the squad, two Huge Seedlings and a Single Use SlotHuge Seedling
11Register 23,000 total steps and grow two Pikmin11 Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot
12Register 29,000 total steps and complete five Expeditions12 Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot

As of now, Pikmin Bloom’s level cap is sitting at 60. This can change in the future, however, with new content patches to keep players engaged with the game.