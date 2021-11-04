All level rewards in Pikmin Bloom

Players will start leveling up as they continue to stay active and register their steps in Pikmin Bloom. More levels mean more rewards and moving around isn’t the only way to increase your level in Pikmin Bloom. From picking petals to planting Pikmin, you’ll find various ways to increase your account’s level.

While unlocking these rewards as they come will be a mystery of its own, it’s only natural for players to wonder what type of rewards are waiting for them. Here are all the level rewards in Pikmin Bloom.

Level Requirements Rewards Feature Unlocks 2 Complete the tutorial Two Pikmin in the squad 3 Register 500 total steps Three Pikmin in the squad and two Red Seedlings 4 Register 1500 total steps and grow two Pikmin Four Pikmin in the squad, one Yellow Seedling, and two Single-Use Slots Yellow Seedling 5 Register 3000 total steps and grow a yellow Seedling Five Pikmin in the squad, two Yellow Seedlings, two Red Seedlings, and two Single-Use Slots 6 Register 5000 total steps, grow 2 Pikmin Six Pikmin in the squad and one Single Use Slot Expeditions 7 Register 7500 total steps, complete an Expedition Seven Pikmin in the squad, one Blue Seedling, one Detector, and a Single Use Slot Blue Seedling and Detector 8 Register 10500 total steps and grow a Blue Seedling Eight Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot 9 Register 14,000 total steps and pick 50 flower petals Nine Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot 10 Register 18,000 total steps and plant 300 flowers 10 Pikmin in the squad, two Huge Seedlings and a Single Use Slot Huge Seedling 11 Register 23,000 total steps and grow two Pikmin 11 Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot 12 Register 29,000 total steps and complete five Expeditions 12 Pikmin in the squad and a Single Use Slot

As of now, Pikmin Bloom’s level cap is sitting at 60. This can change in the future, however, with new content patches to keep players engaged with the game.