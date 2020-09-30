2 teams banned from Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall for cheating

Teams are denying the accusations and asking for justice.

Two teams, Soar Silently and Route Changers, have been disqualified from the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall days before the beginning of the play-in stage, Garena announced.

The ban happened due to cheating accusations against players RC-AngryBird and SS-RAHUL18. Garena said the players were caught in the in-game anti-hack system.

Garena also ruled that both players’ accounts will be permanently banned and that they’ll be banned from all Free Fire tournaments for one year, until Sept. 28, 2021.

Soar Silently denied the accusations in an Instagram post. The team’s in-game leader says Garena refused to give any proof for the accusations. In the post, the team defended SS-RAHUL18 and said there must be an error in the anti-hack system concerning the banned players’ devices. Soar Silently also accused Garena of “mentally torturing both teams.”

The play-in stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall starts on Oct. 2. With the ban of Soar Silently and Route Changers, nine teams will compete in this stage: Gz Army, Optimum Esports, Die Another Day, Team Lava, The Doctors, Team K2, Call Us Lords, UG Empire and Income Tax.

Six other teams already qualified for the grand finals that will take place on Oct. 18, including Total Gaming Esports, The Mutantzz, Sixth Sense, 4 Unknown, Old Skool, and Team CRX Elite.