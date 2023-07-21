One of the biggest MMORPGs is free right now through Epic Games, and there’s never been a better time to revisit the world of Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls Online is Epic Games’ latest no-cost offering in its store page. The base game normally costs $19.99, but it’s completely free until July 27. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to download ESO; the base game requires a minimum of 95GB of free space to download, so the installation process might take you a few hours.

The offering comes at a perfect time, too—regardless of if you’re a new player jumping into Tamriel for the very first time or a returning veteran. With the game’s latest DLC experience, continued community support from the developers, and robust playerbase, ESO is well-worth trying out, even nearly 10 years into its life cycle.

Now for a limited time, you can get #ESO for free from @EpicGames! Check our latest article for details. 👉 https://t.co/TGY6GU8SZl pic.twitter.com/qih5nDyi6M — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) July 20, 2023

ESO recently celebrated the launch of its latest chapter Necrom in June. The expansion introduced the MMO’s seventh class, Arcanist, and transports players into the realm of Hermaeus Mora, one of Tamriel’s Daedric Princes. Players can explore the Telvanni Peninsula, meet new characters and unlock loyal companions, and take on all new quests and challenges for exciting rewards. While fans will need to pay extra to access the Necrom chapter, its introduction has given players all around the world another reason to revisit the world of Tamriel.

The Arcanists is ESO’s seventh class and the third to be added since the game’s release in 2014. Since everyone—including veteran players—have only had a month to build their Arcanists, it’s a perfect time for new players to jump in and create their first character. Everyone will be leveling up side by side as they explore the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha.

To usher in a new generation of Arcanists, ZeniMax is encouraging players to try out the new class with the Ascent of the Arcanist promotion. This 10-day-long event allows players to unlock a new cosmetic tattoo set, a Torchbug pet, three 15-percent experience scrolls, and a skill respec scroll for simply reaching level 10 on an Arcanist character—a feat that only requires a few hours for anyone with an experience scroll. Those who’ve been playing since Necrom’s release and already have an Arcanist above level 10 will automatically earn the rewards for free.

Necrom introduced the Arcanist class.

ESO frequently hosts new, short-tailed events like the Ascent of the Arcanist promotion, where players can earn small rewards for simply playing the game. But players can also bet on returning seasonal festivities like the Jester’s Festival (ESO’s take on April’s Fools) and the Witches Festival in October that offer a slew of rare, hard-to-unlock rewards players can earn through a ticket system. Players collect tickets by teaming up for feats like dungeons and world bosses, or by completing daily quests in a certain zone.

If you’re a new player jumping into the game for the first time, you’ll have a ton of regions to explore—even if you don’t buy any of the game’s DLCs. The base game splits Tamriel into three regions, each with numerous zones for players to explore. When a player completes one region, they’re able to move to one of the other two. Each region also comes with its own main storyline, side quests, and unlockables, giving players a reason to keep playing even after you’ve completed the main quest of their original faction.

If you do feel like spending a little bit of cash, however, the DLCs are a great way to explore new regions and learn more about the history of your favorite races. Interested in the Orcs? The Orsinium DLC pack will take you to the Orcs’ home region and introduce you to all of its clans. Looking for a Khajiit with wares? Elsweyr awaits.

ESO is nearing its 10-year anniversary, and in those years since its 2014 release, the developer has stayed true in its promise to delivering content all year long. From mini games like Tales of Tribute to the Companion system introduced in High Isle, the developers are constantly finding ways to introduce fun new mechanics into the game to keep the experience fresh for all players.

To download ESO free until July 27, head over to the Epic Games Store and log into your account.

