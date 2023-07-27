The new The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) event is called Zeal of Zenithar and it brings daily quests for players to complete and receive a variety of rewards. You’ll have more than 10 days to grind and get those sweet loot boxes.

The Zeal of Zenithar event started at 9am CT on July 27 and ends at 9am CT on Aug. 8. This in-game holiday celebrated Zenithar, the god of commerce, labor, and cooperation. It’s the second edition of the event, and although this year’s has a similar format, you won’t have the same experience.

How to start the Zeal of Zenithar event in ESO

You’ll need to get the introductory quest called “The Unrefusable Offer.” There are two ways of getting that quest: in person or through the Crown Store. Either way, you’ll have to travel to the same place.

If you buy the quest, which is free, it will start and the first task is to talk to Amminus Varo. He’ll be in the Belkarth festival grounds in Craglorn. If you don’t know any wayshrines close to him, by buying and making the quest active, you can follow the quickest path. You can also find a portal leading to Belkarth outside of major cities, including the city of Necrom.

Once you reach Belkarth and talk to Amminus Varo, you’ll begin a smile quest of fetching some items. Once you are done, you can talk to Fasaria, a woman near the Zenithar statue. She will give you the daily task “Honest Toil.”

Zeal of Zenithar event rewards in ESO

The reward for completing the introductory quest and the first time of the day completing the daily quest is a Zenithar’s Sublime Parcel box. You’ll receive a Zenithar’s Delightful Parcel box for each time you complete the daily quest after the first time of the day.

You can receive Zenithar’s Sublime Parcel boxes for completing these other tasks:

Completing any Master Writ, per discipline, per account, each day. Subsequent Master Writs of the same discipline won’t provide further boxes until the daily reset

First daily Crafting Writ, per account, completed each day.

Each time you defeat a world boss while grouped with a player who is in at least one of your player guilds.

Each time you complete a world event while grouped with a player who is in at least one of your player guilds.

If your character tends to involve themselves in less legal ways of work, you can also find a Parcel box by pickpocketing citizens and looting strongboxes or thieves’ troves.

But what can you receive from these Parcel boxes? Both have the chance of giving you the same item, but Sublime Parcel boxes give a higher quality item than Delightful ones. Here’s everything you can get from them:

A tradeable outfit style page for the new Kwama Miner’s Kit outfit style armor.

A tradeable outfit style page for the new Ashen Militia weapon style.

Durable crafting materials, provisioning ingredients, alchemy reagents, runestones, or a motif style item.

Crafting boosters. Chance to drop a gold-tier booster or a research time scroll.

Furnishing or provisioning recipes.

Repair kits, siege repair kits, or a small chance for an Impresario Group Repair Kit.

Treasure Maps, Survey Reports, Imperial City vault keys, Companion gear, or a random currency pouch. The random currency pouch can contain either gold or Tel Var stones; there is an extremely small chance that you discover a jackpot that allots 100,000 of the associated currency. (The earnings from this pouch, jackpot or otherwise, are unaffected by any form of currency boosts)



Event tickets and the Impresario

As a bonus reward, you can receive an Event Ticket for the first time you complete the daily quest “Honest Toil” each day. You can trade the Event Tickets for style pages, pets and costume fragments, and Companion Guild Commendations.

You can trade the tickets with three merchants: The Impresario herself, Philius Dormier—the Impresario’s assistant—and Nenulaure. Each merchant will have different fragments to trade for the tickets.

The Impresario’s tent is at the festival grounds, you can find her in the tent and Philius Dormier to the right. Nenulaure is in the left tent to the Impresario’s. You can also find the Impresario and Dormier outside of major cities. Open your map to find a calendar-like icon, and venture there to find the event master.

Throughout the event, you can collect a maximum of 39 event tickets, but only three a day. And you can only carry 12 tickets at a time, so go trade those tickets once you reach the cap, otherwise, you won’t receive more even if you complete the daily quest.

Everything the Impresario sells

Bound style pages for the Kwama Miner’s Kit Style (five tickets each)

Bound style pages for the Ashen Militia Style (five tickets each)

All three fragments of the Passion Dancer Blossom pet (five tickets each)

The first fragment of the Passion Dancer Garment costume: Bolt of Indigo Cotton (10 tickets)

Companion Guild Commendations—allows you to immediately increase one of your companions guild-related skill lines by one rank. Companion Mages Guild Commendation Companion Fighter’s Guild Commendation Companion Undaunted Commendation

Group Repair Kits

Everything the Philius Dormier sells

All three Unstable Morpholith pet fragments (five tickets each)

All three Deadlands Firewalker personality fragments (10 tickets each)

Hide Shoulders Outfit Style (10 tickets)

Everything the Nenulaure sells

All four Nascent Indrik Feathers (five tickets each)

All four Onyx Indrik Berries (10 tickets each)

All four Mossheart Indrik Berries (10 tickets each)

Ebon-Glow Indrik pet (10 tickets)

Sapling Indrik pet (10 tickets)

Global modifiers

Even if you don’t participate in the daily quests, you can benefit from the Zeal of Zenithar event from the global modifiers. During the event, some features will cost less or have some gain increase. Here are all global event modifiers:

Wayshrine travel costs are reduced by 75 percent.

Repair costs on vendors are reduced by 50 percent.

Crafting inspiration gain from all sources is increased by 100 percent.

Vendor prices across Tamriel are reduced by 10 percent. These include: Vendors that sell items for gold, AP, or Tel Var stones, including the Golden Vendor. Houses purchasable for gold.



