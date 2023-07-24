How to unlock Azandar Al-Cybiades as a companion in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Azandar Al-Cybiades was added to The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) with the Necrom DLC. This Redguard Arcanist can follow you in your adventures and, aside from helping you in battle, his special trait is beneficial for players looking for containers.

The Azandar’s Inquisitiveness trait gives you a chance to discover research portfolios when searching containers. These portfolios can contain treasure maps, research notes, crafting recipes, survey reports, and other documents.

If you do certain things while Azandar is accompanying you, you might lose or gain rapport, which means he can like or dislike your character. If he likes you, however, he can give you additional quests. You’ll lose rapport if you visit Artaeum or Eyevea, help a beggar, pick a mushroom, brew or drink anything with coffee, play a game of Tales of Tribute, light a campfire, or visit Glimmertarn Wayshrine in Galen.

But he’ll like you if you do things like complete the Paths Unwalked companion quest, Telvanni Peninsula and daily Enchanter Writ daily quests, collect items from Psijic portals, visit the Brass Fortress, The Hollow City, Fargrave City District, any Mundus Stone, scry, brew or drink any tea, and more.

Where is Azandar Al-Cybiades?

Finding the quest-starter is the first step in your journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find Azandar Al-Cybiades near Cipher’s Midden in the center part of Apocrypha. We started our journey to find him from the southeastern-most wayshrine, Soundless Bight Wayshrine. Go through the right green portal in the Necrom Bindery.

You’ll need to head north to reach the center of Apocrypha. Follow the road and you’ll find him in no time. There are enemies on the path, but they shouldn’t be a problem.

Just before you get to Cipher’s Midden, you’ll find Azandar Al-Cybiades by the road. He’ll be wearing a blue robe and will react to a green orb of light. Talk to him and he’ll give you The Fateweaver Key quest. In order to recruit him, you’ll need to complete it.

Bring a sword on your journey, just in case. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete The Fateweaver Key quest in ESO

This quest mostly consists in walking around the map to gather things and discover the plot surrounding Azandar Al-Cybiades’ associate.

The first thing you’ll need to do is meet Azandar in Cipher’s Midden. When you talk to him, he’ll cast a spell and have you follow some mobs until you reach a pile of books. Then you’ll need to collect a Seeker Talon and Tomedust from a Daedric Spell. You can easily reach each location, gather the materials, and move to the altar.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Once the Daedra named Tem is summoned, you’ll have to place each item in the summoning altars. Tem will ask to speak to you and the quest will lead you to a place called the Underweaver.

The portal that leads to Underweaver. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

After you cross the portal, you’ll have to go to the Heart of the Underweaver. Go up the stairs and turn to the right. You’ll find a door glowing black, when you enter, you’ll discover Martina is dead. Explore the room, but you won’t find anything else. Azandar will tell you to meet him at Cipher’s Midden. You can fast travel to the wayshrine for 60 gold.

Head to Azandar’s house and help him by activating four crystals inside his house. That will lead you to Fathoms Drift, north of Apocrypha. If you haven’t visited the Stilled Shallows Wayshrine before, we recommend going back to Necrom through the portal near Soundless Bight Wayshrine.

Go through the left to unlock the Stilled Shallows Wayshrine. Head to where Azandar is waiting for you. You’ll both enter the Fathoms Drift delve and all you need to do is follow the marker and interact with some glowing green orbs.

Once you finish helping Azandar, you’ll need to go back to his chambers in Cipher’s Midden, spending 93 gold to fast-travel there. At last, talk to him to complete the quest. You’ll receive 244 gold plus Azandar Al-Cybiades as a companion option.

