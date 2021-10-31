New World Smelting guide: tips and tricks

Any new adventurer to New World‘s world of Aeternum will feel the allure of mining ore veins once they see their first iron ore vein protruding from the ground. With a pickaxe equipped, that iron can become yours, letting you take the first step towards crafting a number of different goods with the game’s robust trade skill system.

But before you use that iron—or any other metal—to make new tools, weapons, gear, or pretty much anything else, you’ll need to smelt it first. Here’s the complete guide to Smelting in New World.

The basics of Smelting

Image via Amazon Games

The easiest items you’ll smelt in New World are iron and silver ingots. For each of them, there are no additional steps or resources or even a Smelting level requirement. Just convert four pieces of ore into one ingot. As you level up your Smelting skill level, you’ll unlock the ability to create higher-quality Metals and Precious Metals. Iron and silver are also fairly easy to find across Aeternum, especially if you know where to look.

Here’s the full list of Metal ingots you can craft, including their required skill level and material cost.

Iron Ingot: Requires 0 Smelting skill level. Costs four Iron Ore.

Requires 0 Smelting skill level. Costs four Iron Ore. Steel Ingot: Requires 50 Smelting skill level. Costs three Iron Ingots, one Flux, and two Charcoal.

Requires 50 Smelting skill level. Costs three Iron Ingots, one Flux, and two Charcoal. Starmetal Ingot: Requires 100 Smelting skill level. Costs six Starmetal Ore, two Steel Ingots, one Flux, and two Charcoal.

Requires 100 Smelting skill level. Costs six Starmetal Ore, two Steel Ingots, one Flux, and two Charcoal. Orichalcum Ingot: Requires 150 Smelting skill level. Costs eight Orichalcum Ore, two Starmetal Ingots, one Flux, and two Charcoal.

Requires 150 Smelting skill level. Costs eight Orichalcum Ore, two Starmetal Ingots, one Flux, and two Charcoal. Asmodeum (used to craft Epic-tier gear): Requires 200 Smelting skill level. Costs five Orichalcum Ingots, one Tolvium, one Cinnabar, one Obsidian Flux, and two Charcoal.

Here’s the full list of strictly Precious Metal ingots you can craft, including their required skill level and material cost.

Silver Ingot: Requires 0 Smelting skill level. Costs four Silver Ore.

Requires 0 Smelting skill level. Costs four Silver Ore. Gold Ingot: Requires 50 Smelting skill level. Costs five Gold Ore, two Silver Ingots, and one Flux.

Requires 50 Smelting skill level. Costs five Gold Ore, two Silver Ingots, and one Flux. Platinum Ingot: Requires 100 Smelting skill level. Costs six Platinum Ore, two Gold Ingots, and one Flux.

Flux is a refining material that you can acquire from supply containers at landmarks all across Aeternum. Higher tiers of Flux will have no effect on what ingots you can craft, but the tier five Flux, Obsidian Flux, is needed to craft Asmodeum. You can transform other refining materials into Flux with a Common Material Converter.

Tips and tricks

You’ll want to use gear and consumables that make the most out of your Mining endeavors. Look for bags and pickaxes from the Trading Post with perks that let you gather or carry more ore from veins. You can craft Proficiency Boosters from the Workshop to get more ore each time you mine, and you can cook trade skill meals that increase your Mining skill luck.

If you’re focused solely on improving your trade skills, take the Storage and Gathering Speed upgrades each time you increase your territory standing.

Lastly, save a little bit of raw iron ore when you smelt, since most town boards have crafting quests that can give a huge boost to your other trade skills like Armoring and Weaponsmithing.