Everything you need to know about mining in New World

To mine in New World, players must grab their mining pick, which is made up of one flint and one green wood. Each of these can be found on the ground and can be picked up without a tool. Head to a campfire or settlement to make your first logging axe.

As you start mining, you’ll level up your mining skill. To make mining go faster, you’ll want to upgrade your tools and increase your mining level.

How to make mining faster

To make mining faster, there are a few things you’ll want to take note of. Territory Standing is a great way to level up faster since the rewards are easy to obtain as you explore the map. When you gain Territory Standing in a region, you’ll have three choices to upgrade each time. One of those options is sometimes to increase the gathering speed. If selected, your speed will increase by three percent each time you choose that reward in that region.

Leveling up your mining gear and pick will also make mining faster along with buffs.

How to upgrade mining tools

Your mining tools start out at 100-percent speed with a flint mining pick and the speed increases from there. You can craft an iron mining pick early on in the game or buy one from the trading post to increase your harvesting speed to a range of 125 percent to 139 percent depending on what attributes the pick has.

To craft an iron pick, find and mine some iron. Gather two leather from skinning animals, gather some green wood and refine it into timber, and find 12 iron ingots. Then, head to a workbench inside a settlement to craft it.

When crafting your mining pick, there’s a chance a perk will be added. These perks give special attributes that increase certain aspects of your gathering, such as what items you get, or an increase in yield. Perks can also be applied to amulets and armor.

Here are all of the tiers of craftable picks and their speeds:

Flint: 100 percent

Iron: 125 percent

Steel: 250 percent

Starmetal: 400 percent

Orichalcum: 625 percent

How to find iron ore

Finding iron ore can be tricky at first, but if you know where to look, you’ll find plenty of it. An easy way to find the area where iron ore spawns is to open up the map and click on Resource Locations. Match up the key displayed there with the spots on the map and you should be able to find iron ore quickly.

Some places to start are southwest in Windsward, Monarch’s Bluffs, and Everfall, where the iron ores are right outside of the town to the east and west. To find more detail on where to find all of the other mining locations, check out the wiki.

Once you start to level up, you’ll want to keep mining and crafting up new mining picks. Here are all of the resources and what level you can mine and track them.

Iron: Minable at level zero, tracked at 25

Silver: Minable at level 10, tracked at 35

Oil: Minable at level 20, tracked at 45

Gold: Minable at level 45, tracked at 70

Alchemy Stones: Minable at level 50, tracked at 75

Starmetal: Minable at level 100, tracked at 125

Lodestone: Minable at level 105, tracked at 155

Platinum: Minable at level 110, tracked at 135

Orichalcum: Minable at level 175, tracked at 200

To find what level you need to be to mine certain things or what level you need to be to track those items, open up the Character screen, then click on the Trade Skills tab. Under Gathering, you can find Mining, which will show you exactly where you are in the leveling process and what you can gather and track.

Buffs and equipment for mining

There are three tiers of mining equipment that players can equip to help with getting rare items. A Miner, shirt, gloves, pants, and shoes can be dropped from a plethora of enemies or can be crafted or gathered from Elite Chests. Different gear scores will increase your chance of finding rare items.

Food buffs from cabbage can help with luck rating.

Roasted Potatoes: 1,000 luck rating increase for 20 minutes

Herb-Roasted Potatoes: 1,400 luck rating increase for 25 minutes

Boiled Potatoes: 1,700 luck rating increase for 30 minutes

Poultry with Roasted Potatoes: 1,900 luck rating increase for 35 minutes

Salted Roasted Potatoes: 2,000 luck rating increase for 40 minutes

Charms can be added while crafting your mining pick. The Steel Miner’s Charm gives three to 9.4 percent more mining experience. The Starmetal Miner’s Charm gives two to 9.3 percent increased chance at finding rare items, while the Orichalcum Miner’s Charm gives 10 to 19 percent increased yield from mining. Using charms while crafting will give Miner’s Luck perk to your mining pick.

You can also drink potions to increase proficiency in mining. Each one increases the yield from mining for a certain amount of time.

Weak Proficiency Booster: Five percent for 10 minutes

Common Proficiency Booster: Seven percent for 15 minutes

Strong Proficiency Booster: 10 percent for 20 minutes

Powerful Proficiency Booster: 15 percent for 30 minutes.

If you own a house, you can get mining trophies. The Minor Mining Gathering Trophy gives a luck bonus of 500, a Basic Mining Gathering Trophy gives a 1,000 luck bonus, and the Major Mining Gathering Trophy gives a 1,500 luck bonus.