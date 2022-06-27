When will Loporrits beast tribe quests release in FFXIV’s Endwalker?

There are many different kinds of creatures in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, and the Moon’s inhabitants are among the most unique ones.

The Loporrits quickly became fan favorites in the latest expansion Endwalker, and many fans are wondering when they’ll be able to help their tribe strive and get rewarded for it.

Here is when the Loporrits Beast Tribe will release in FFXIV’s Endwalker.

When will Loporrits beast tribe quests release in Endwalker?

Generally, the developers add at least two new Beast Tribes with each expansion. As the Arkasodara tribe has recently released alongside Patch 6.15, it’s only a matter of time before the next one is introduced, and the developers have already revealed it will be the Loporrits.

It’s likely they won’t join the game for a few more months, though, since the first Beast Tribe’s release is still recent. According to the update schedule of the previous expansion Shadowbringers, the Pixie and Qitari Beast Tribes were released three months apart.

If the same schedule is to be expected for this expansion, the Loporrits could be introduced into the game this fall.

This article will be updated when more information become available on the Loporrits’ release date.