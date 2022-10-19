Minions are a way for players to be accompanied by a creature or miniature versions of memorable characters from the story of Final Fantasy XIV. With mounts and outfits, they are the main cosmetic way of expressing your style or achievements in the game.

New minions are regularly added to FFXIV with various updates. Patch 6.25 has brought more quests, the first Endwalker’s Relic Weapon quests, as well as new deep dungeons in a new version.

The Variant and Criterion dungeons are a new way to get various rewards for exploring ruins around Ul’dah. One of these rewards includes the Sponge Silkie minion—a little pink rat that you can also get as a mount, called Silkie.

Here’s how to get the Sponge Silkie minion in FFXIV.

How to get the Sponge Silkie in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sponge Silkie minion is a little pink rat that’s unlike any other in FFXIV. This unique cosmetic item was introduced with Patch 6.25 and there are two ways to get it.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Complete Variant dungeons

The minion is a random reward that can pop out from any chest in Variant dungeons. There is no way to increase your chances aside from completing them and hoping to get one.

Buy it on the Market Board

Fortunately, similarly to most minions, the Sponge Silkie is tradeable, which means it can be sold by players on the Market Board. Since it was just released, this item will be ridiculously expensive, but the price will likely decrease over time.