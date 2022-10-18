You'll need a bit of exploration to get this one.

There are many ways to travel through the lands of Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV, and mounts are one of them. In the game, you can collect numerous mounts to show a unique style or show your dedication to the players.

The Sil’dihn Throne can serve both objectives. This one is not easy to get at the moment, and it’s one of the few thrones you can sit on that will take you anywhere.

Here is how to unlock the Sil’dihn Throne mount in FFXIV.

How to unlock the Sil’dihn Throne mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sil’dihn Throne mount was released alongside patch 6.25, which introduced a number of new features to the game. It’s linked to the Criterion dungeons. Those are Endwalker‘s version of deep dungeons, alongside the Variant ones.

While Variant dungeons is exploring new gameplay features and ways to explore, the Criterion dungeons is a more challenging version of those. There are two difficulties you can complete: Normal and Savage.

Completing those dungeons will yield various rewards, including Sil’dihn Silver. This is a currency you can use to trade for various items, including the Sil’dihn Throne’s gift.

You can unlock the Sil’dihn Throne mount by trading 100 Sil’dihn Silver to Trisassant, located South of Old Sharlayan (X:12.0, Y:13.3).

The mount is also tradeable, which means you can buy it on the Market Board. Since it was released recently, however, its price will remain ridiculously high in the near future. But then, it should decrease over time.