Best DPS jobs in Final Fantasy XIV

While players won’t have too much trouble choosing their favorite healer and tank jobs in Final Fantasy XIV (there are only four choices for each category), it’s a completely different story for DPS mains. There are a total of 12 damage-oriented jobs to choose from in the game.

These jobs are divided into several categories: There are three Physical Ranged jobs, four Magical Ranged, and five melee DPS jobs. Melee DPS jobs are among the hardest in the game because they offer less mobility and force players to anticipate enemy attacks in combat. They boast the highest DPS outputs in general, however, rewarding players who have the patience to master them.

Ranged DPS jobs, on the other hand, have more flexibility and are easier to pick up. Their playstyles come in all different shapes and sizes, so it’s recommended to test out a job from each category to understand what suits you best.

Only the best jobs will be listed in this article, and the Blue Mage won’t be included. The Blue Mage is a unique DPS job that learns all abilities from enemy attacks, and it can only play in duties with other Blue Mages. They’re fun to pick up but aren’t included in the core content of the game.

Here are the best DPS jobs in FFXIV for each category.

The best physical ranged DPS job

The physical ranged DPS jobs are Bard, Machinist, and Dancer. While the Machinist is a core DPS job, the Bard and Dancer offer utility to their team rather than pure DPS.

Bard

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Bard (Archer) can be picked up at level one in Gridania, and it’s the physical ranged DPS job that offers the most utility. It can activate Ballads that grant buffs to the party (and themselves) for over 20 seconds. They use their bow to wreak havoc on the battlefield and have two DoT attacks—Caustic Bite and Stormbite.

The Bard reentered the spotlight following the release of Endwalker in December 2021. The potency of several abilities was reduced, while their uptime was extended to find balance. Raging Strikes’ damage buff was improved and the Bloodletter, a key damage ability used alongside the Mage’s Ballad, was given charges. It’s much easier to use because you don’t have to constantly verify if the ability is randomly enabled by Ballad buffs. Now you can use the charge before they become stacked instead.

Since the Machinist received nerfs and the Dancer was only slightly changed in Endwalker, the Bard is the definitive winner this time around. It doesn’t come as a surprise that this job is played drastically more often than the other options in high-end content such as the Asphodelos Savage raids, according to FFLogs.

The best magical ranged DPS job

There are three magical ranged DPS jobs, and they’re all very different. While the Black Mage is the core DPS job and can deal copious amounts of damage, it’s overshadowed by the Red Mage and Summoner. They both have Resurrection. The ability can save a fight when one or both healers are down, making one player from each job essential in high-end content, and appreciated in all other areas of the game.

Red Mage

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Red Mage is a staple of Final Fantasy games. It’s a mix between a ranged and melee DPS and a magical and physical job. Its main abilities are ranged and magical, but it switches to melee and physical attacks to complete its combo after filling a special gauge. It also switches between lightning and wind spells to balance the gauge out and then uses the melee combo to deal more damage. It can look intimidating at first, but its combo is easy to pick up and unlike any other job in the game.

Many players were eager to test out Endwalker‘s Summoner changes in December 2021, but the Red Mage turned out to be more popular in the meta. The job received adjustments that granted it more flexibility. It was given charges on its dashes and a utility ability with Magick Barrier while keeping all of its core mechanics and playstyle. It’s now easier to pick up but remains a challenging job to master.

The Red Mage has overshadowed the Summoner because players tend to enjoy its improved versatility and complexity, while the Summoner has become much more straightforward. While it boasts great visual effects, it has lost depth in terms of gameplay that can discourage some players.

The best melee DPS jobs

The melee DPS jobs can be challenging to pick up because they must attack from specific sides of the enemies, such as the flank of the rear, to deal increased damage with positional buffs. But there’s a melee job for everyone, each featuring its own unique playstyle.

The two jobs listed below are the most popular and powerful in the current meta, but others can be worth playing, too. The Samurai and Ninja offer a playstyle somewhat similar to the Monk due to combos enabled with different abilities, while the Dragoon is closer to the Reaper, but with more mobility.

Reaper

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Reaper job was introduced to the game with Endwalker in December 2021. Originating from Garlemald, the region of the Garlean Empire, the Reaper uses its Scythe to slash its enemies and can summon a dark avatar, similar to the Dark Knight.

The Reaper uses two gauges to charge up powerful attacks. Its strongest DPS combo can be unlocked at level 80 when entering the Enshroud state. The job can also provide some utility using Arcane Crest, a shield that grants a regen effect on all allies if shattered, and the Arcane Circle’s damage buff which applies on the whole party.

The Reaper is exceptionally strong and even received a nerf in Patch 6.05 to keep it more in line with other DPS jobs. This melee job only has only two positionals to handle and its rotation is beginner-friendly, especially compared to the other melee jobs. According to FFLogs, the Reaper job shares the highest DPS output with Monk, which is next on our list.

Monk

Screengrab via Square Enix

In Shadowbringers, the Monk was the least popular DPS job. But this era has ended thanks to a rework in Endwalker. It’s now among the strongest melee DPS jobs in FFXIV. The Monk harnesses the power of chakras and uses its fists to deal damage.

It’s not the easiest Melee DPS job to pick up, though. It features many positionals and tricky combos that can be intimidating for newer players. Getting a first glimpse at The Balance’s rotation visual guide is enough to realize the job will require a considerable amount of time to get acquainted with its playstyle. But once players get through it, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in all kinds of content.