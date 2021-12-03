What is Reaper’s rotation in Final Fantasy XIV?

Grab your scythe, put on your grim face, and get ready to play the Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest expansion, Endwalker.

The Reaper isn’t that easy to pick up, and it can be confusing when you unlock those classes and see over a dozen new abilities to use. At first, he’ll have one Gauge: the Soul Gauge, which will have to be filled to unlock more abilities by the Reaper’s dark avatar. Then, two other gauges will unlock to give more complexity to the Reaper’s playstyle.

Here is a quick guide on how to execute the Reaper’s rotation at level 70, 80, and 90.

Reaper’s rotation at level 70

The Reaper’s abilities aren’t hard to use at level 70, the base level of the job. You’ll have two combos to learn, as well as other useful spells such as the DoT effect and the dashes. Here is the basic rotation for a Reaper level 70.

Mono-target:

Shadow of Death as opener (DoT spell)

Slice, Waxing Slice, Infernal Slice

Blood Stalk after the previous combo is done two or more times (using 50 Soul Gauge)

Gallows (position to the rear), Gibbet (position to the flank)

If you’re doing this combo on trash mobs, you might get the Blood Stalk ability after doing your combo once because the DoT effect gives 10 Soul Gauge points when enemies hit are KO’d.

The combo is the same for AoE damage, but you can fill the Soul Gauge even more quickly thanks to the DoT effect stacking on enemies:

Whirl of Death as opener (DoT spell)

Spinning Scythe, Nightmare Scythe

Grim Swathe when 50 Soul Gauge are reached

Guillotine

This article will be updated with the Reaper’s rotations at level 80 and 90, with gameplay videos.