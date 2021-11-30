How to unlock Reaper in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker

Final Fantasy XIV‘s upcoming expansion Endwalker is bringing its biggest content update in two years to the MMO.

It’s going to bring changes on almost every aspect of FFXIV, from crafting jobs to the universe, as well as new skills and adjustments on every fighting class and adding two new ones, Sage and Reaper.

The Reaper is bringing melee DPS back with its unique mix of playstyles. Wielding a scythe as its two-handed weapon, they will slash their way through opponents using mobility spells and by summoning a dark avatar. But before enjoying this new job, the players will have to unlock it and level it up.

How to unlock Reaper in Endwalker

In FFXIV, jobs released with expansions, contrary to base ones such as Dragoon and Bard, aren’t unlocked at level one, but at the base level of the last expansion. As such, the Reaper crystal will unlock the job at level 70.

Players will have to reach level 70 on any fighting job to unlock the Reaper’s line quest, as well as complete some quests from Endwalker‘s main scenario.

It’ll also be available only to those who bought the expansion. Those who have Shadowbringers but not Endwalker won’t be able to play the DPS class, even if they reach the required level. The Reaper’s questline will be unlocked in Ul’dah’s Steps of Nald (X:12.8 Y:8.6) by speaking to the Flustered Attendant, so head to that city and look for a blue quest sign to begin the unlocking process.

Since Reaper will be unlocked at 70, but the main scenario quest will start at 80, potential Reapers will need to grind 10 levels before using it in Endwalker‘s duties and quests. It’ll enable them to train and get used to the class before completing high-level content.