Amidst a plethora of collectibles that bestow bonuses and enchantments in the realm teeming with thrilling treasures, the mischievous SilverLit Energy Crystals reign supreme in Tarisland.

This guide will cover the locations of all SilverLit Energy Crystals, so you can navigate Tarisland without the burden of searching for them yourself.

All SilverLit Energy Crystal locations in Tarisland

The easiest collectibles to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a total of 13 SilverLit Energy Crystals scattered across the SilverLit, one of the many worlds in Tarisland. To unlock the world, increase your level to eight and begin collecting. Each Energy Crystal you acquire will provide you with 100 Silver Coins that you can splurge on Emblems or skills.

For your ease, we’ve compiled a list of all the locations of SilverLit Energy Crystals down below.

Quite easy to find if you look enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 Energy Crystals in total in SilverLit that you can collect in any order you please.

Edition Number Location 01 After spawning at Silverlit, head in front of the first staircase to find the Energy Crystal placed on the plantation. 02 Head straight toward Central Square using the staircase and turn right toward the plantation. Jump below to find the Energy Crystal illuminating in yellow. 03 Stand above the ledge that looks over the Trading Post to spot the collectible below the ledge. 04 Go across the Trading Post toward the circular bar. The Energy Crystal will be placed on the bar counter. 05 From the Center Square, turn left toward the temple to locate the SilverLit Energy Crystal. The item will be placed on top of the temple. Use the Transparent Ladder or a flying mount to reach the top. 06 Move toward the platform on the southern section of the temple and look above the arch on the corner tower to view the item. 07 Similar to the previous crystal, now head toward the northern section of the temple to view the SilverLit Energy Crystal on the arch of the second pillar. 08 Head toward the pillar on the left corner of the Town Hall. The SilverLit Energy Crystal will be behind the pillar. Use the ledge to reach it. 09 The crystal will be placed on top of the fort next to the pillar where the last SilverLit Crystal was in Tarisland. 10 Go across the Center Square and make a right turn just before climbing the staircase to the Town Hall. The collectible will be placed behind the tall pine trees. 11 This crystal is placed on the platform above the Town Hall. Use a flying mount or ladder to reach the platform and make a right turn toward the fort to spot it. 12 This collectible is placed behind the giant boulder hanging between SilverLit. The item can be spotted floating on the edge. 13 Travel beneath the right side Council of the Moonbases and follow the path to reach the Silverliot Energy crystal. Jump across the plantation to reach the area and score the collectible in Tarisland.

Once you’ve collected all 13 SilverLit Energy Crystals, you’ll be awarded the Explorer Two achievement. This unlocks five Battle Pass EXP consumables and 200 additional silver coins in Tarisland.

