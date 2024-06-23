Forgot password
Tarisland title image showing an enemy.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
MMO

All SilverLit Energy Crystal locations in Tarisland

There's a lot to collect.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Published: Jun 22, 2024 10:12 pm

Amidst a plethora of collectibles that bestow bonuses and enchantments in the realm teeming with thrilling treasures, the mischievous SilverLit Energy Crystals reign supreme in Tarisland.

This guide will cover the locations of all SilverLit Energy Crystals, so you can navigate Tarisland without the burden of searching for them yourself.

All SilverLit Energy Crystal locations in Tarisland

Tarisland SilverLit Energy Crystal.
The easiest collectibles to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a total of 13 SilverLit Energy Crystals scattered across the SilverLit, one of the many worlds in Tarisland. To unlock the world, increase your level to eight and begin collecting. Each Energy Crystal you acquire will provide you with 100 Silver Coins that you can splurge on Emblems or skills.

For your ease, we’ve compiled a list of all the locations of SilverLit Energy Crystals down below.

SilverLit Energy Crystals in Tarisland.
Quite easy to find if you look enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 13 Energy Crystals in total in SilverLit that you can collect in any order you please.

Edition NumberLocation
01After spawning at Silverlit, head in front of the first staircase to find the Energy Crystal placed on the plantation.
02Head straight toward Central Square using the staircase and turn right toward the plantation. Jump below to find the Energy Crystal illuminating in yellow.
03Stand above the ledge that looks over the Trading Post to spot the collectible below the ledge.
04Go across the Trading Post toward the circular bar. The Energy Crystal will be placed on the bar counter.
05From the Center Square, turn left toward the temple to locate the SilverLit Energy Crystal. The item will be placed on top of the temple. Use the Transparent Ladder or a flying mount to reach the top.
06Move toward the platform on the southern section of the temple and look above the arch on the corner tower to view the item.
07Similar to the previous crystal, now head toward the northern section of the temple to view the SilverLit Energy Crystal on the arch of the second pillar.
08Head toward the pillar on the left corner of the Town Hall. The SilverLit Energy Crystal will be behind the pillar. Use the ledge to reach it.
09The crystal will be placed on top of the fort next to the pillar where the last SilverLit Crystal was in Tarisland.
10Go across the Center Square and make a right turn just before climbing the staircase to the Town Hall. The collectible will be placed behind the tall pine trees.
11This crystal is placed on the platform above the Town Hall. Use a flying mount or ladder to reach the platform and make a right turn toward the fort to spot it.
12This collectible is placed behind the giant boulder hanging between SilverLit. The item can be spotted floating on the edge.
13Travel beneath the right side Council of the Moonbases and follow the path to reach the Silverliot Energy crystal. Jump across the plantation to reach the area and score the collectible in Tarisland.

Once you’ve collected all 13 SilverLit Energy Crystals, you’ll be awarded the Explorer Two achievement. This unlocks five Battle Pass EXP consumables and 200 additional silver coins in Tarisland.

