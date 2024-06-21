In Tarisland, there are plenty of ways to travel around the wide and diverse world, including some fantastical mounts that you can acquire during your travels.

There are, however, only a few different ways to pick up these mounts in the game, but the variety is astounding in terms of appearance. From elegant Polar Bluehorns to a tough and hardy Rhino, there should be an option for everyone’s preferences as you continue your journey through this magical world.

Here’s how to get and use mounts in Tarisland.

How to get a mount in Tarisland

Your first companion on the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire a mount in Tarisland, you must progress throughout the initial story until you’ve passed the first major dungeon in the game at the Dim Cavern. Once you’ve defeated all the spiders you’ll find inside, you should be prompted to open your Reputation Shop through the Attribute menu. This can be found by clicking the Character icon in the bottom-right corner, and then selecting the Attribute option.

Once in the Attribute menu, there should be another button marked Reputation Shop. You’ll be able to buy your first mount, a Rhino, with the silver coins you’ve amassed from all the quests you’ve completed so far.

You should have plenty of coins to spare, no matter what kind of decisions you’ve made or whichever class you picked to start off the game.

How to use a mount in Tarisland

To use your mount in Tarisland, simply buy the mount from the Reputation Shop and press the Z key. This should activate a short animation before you start running around on your selected mount. While riding your mount, you can jump and even use a mount-specific ability with the X key.

