All new armor sets in The Elder Scrolls (ESO): Necrom

13 new sets to look for across Telvanni Peninsula.

The new The Elder Scrolls (ESO) DLC Necrom added two new regions, several new quests, two companions, and more importantly, new armor sets. There are 13 new item sets that include several armor pieces, weapons, and jewelry.

There are four types of sets in ESO: Overland, Crafted, Trial, and Mythic items. Sets can feature Heavy, Medium, and Light armor, jewelry, and weapons like swords, maces, battleaxes, mauls, destruction and restoration staffs, and bows.

All sets can be found in the Telvanni Peninsula or in Sanity’s Edge. The Necrom chapter added three item sets of Overland, Crafted, and Mythic items, and four Trial sets.

Once you equip an armor set piece, you’ll receive a bonus, and you can get more bonuses the more pieces you equip from the same set. Bonuses start from two pieces and accumulate as you get to five parts of the set equipped at the same time. Weapons won’t count as part of the armor set bonus.

For reference, the values of the bonuses presented granted by the number of pieces equipped are based on characters that reached level 50.

Overland sets in The Elder Scrolls (ESO): Necrom

Overland sets can be dropped by a variety of sources but mostly by monsters and found in treasure chests. You can get Overland set pieces from Delve bosses, World bosses Public dungeon bosses, Dark Anchors, and general chests.

Specific areas and bosses will drop different parts of set parts. Delve bosses drop waist and feet armor, for example, but World bosses drop head, chest, and legs armor and weapons.

Adamant Lurker

This set includes Heavy armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for the Adamant Lurker set:

Two pieces: Adds 129 Health Recovery

Adds 129 Health Recovery Three pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Adds 1206 Maximum Health Four pieces: Adds 129 Health Recovery

Adds 129 Health Recovery Five pieces: Gain 1,505 Health Recovery while you are standing still.

Camonna Tong

This set includes Medium armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for the Camonna Tong set:

Two pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Three pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Four pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Five pieces: On gaining kill XP from a monster, gain one Weapon and Spell Damage for every 50 XP the monster is worth for 30 seconds. This bonus can stack up to a maximum of 540 Weapon and Spell Damage. This item set is not affected by XP boosting effects.

Vivec’s Duality

This set includes Light armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for Vivec’s Duality set:

Two pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka

Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka Three pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina

Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina Four pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka

Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka Five pieces: If you stay on one bar for 15 seconds, you will gain 6,636 Magicka and Stamina when bar swapping.

Crafted sets in The Elder Scrolls (ESO): Necrom

As the name suggests, you can craft these items from the sets on this list, but only on crafting sites specific to each set. You’ll also need to have a number of Traits researched depending on which item of the set you want to craft.

Seeker Synthesis

Can be crafted in Apocrypha and needs seven Traits researched. This set includes Heavy, Medium, and Light armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for the Seeker Synthesis set:

Two pieces: Adds 1,206 Maximum Health

Adds 1,206 Maximum Health Three pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka

Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka Four pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina

Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina Five pieces: When you cast an ability that costs resources while in combat, you reduce your potion cooldown by 0.6 seconds. This effect can occur once every 0.6 seconds. This effect can occur once every two seconds.

Shattered Fate

Can be crafted in Apocrypha and needs five Traits researched. This set includes Heavy, Medium, and Light armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for the Shattered Fate set:

Five pieces: Adds 7,918 Offensive Penetration

Adds 7,918 Offensive Penetration 10 pieces: Adds 687 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 687 Weapon and Spell Damage 12 pieces: Adds 1,528 Critical Chance

Telvanni Efficiency

Can be crafted in Telvanni Peninsula and needs three Traits researched. This set includes Heavy, Medium, and Light armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for the Telvanni Efficiency set:

Two pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina

Adds 1,096 Maximum Stamina Three pieces: Adds 1,206 Maximum Health

Adds 1,206 Maximum Health Four pieces: Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka

Adds 1,096 Maximum Magicka Five pieces: While you have a living Companion, reduce the cooldown of their abilities by 50 percent. While you do not have a living Companion, reduce the cost of your Magicka, Stamina, Health, and Ultimate abilities by eight percent.

Trial sets in The Elder Scrolls (ESO): Necrom

Trial set pieces can be dropped by bosses and monsters, and be found in coffers rewarded from quests related to the trial. Items dropped in Normal Trials will always have Superior Quality, while Veteran Trials will always be Epic Quality.

The Epic Quality items receive the Perfected characteristic, which gives an extra bonus when wearing five pieces of the set.

Specify types of bosses drop different parts of the set, final bosses will drop a weapon or a shield, for example. While quest reward containers will drop either jewelry, a weapon, or a shield.

Ansuul’s Torment

This set includes Medium armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for Ansuul’s Torment set:

Two pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance.

Adds 657 Critical Chance. Three pieces: Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent.

Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent. Four pieces: Adds 1,487 Offensive Penetration.

Adds 1,487 Offensive Penetration. Five pieces: Increases your damage done against monsters by seven percent. When you interrupt an enemy, you increase your damage done against monsters by an additional seven percent for 10 seconds.

Increases your damage done against monsters by seven percent. When you interrupt an enemy, you increase your damage done against monsters by an additional seven percent for 10 seconds. Five pieces (Perfected only): Adds 657 Critical Chance.

Peace and Serenity

This set includes Light armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for Peace and Serenity set:

Two pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance.

Adds 657 Critical Chance. Three pieces: Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent.

Gain Minor Slayer at all times, increasing your damage done to Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent. Four pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage. Five pieces: You gain 465 Weapon and Spell Damage while standing still. While you are moving, you gain 203 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery.

You gain 465 Weapon and Spell Damage while standing still. While you are moving, you gain 203 Health, Magicka, and Stamina Recovery. Five pieces (perfected only): Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage.

Transformative Hope

This set includes Light armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for Transformative Hope set:

Two pieces: Adds four percent Healing Done.

Adds four percent Healing Done. Three pieces: Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent.

Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent. Four pieces: Adds 129 Magicka Recovery.

Adds 129 Magicka Recovery. Five pieces: In combat, when you heal yourself or an ally below 50 percent Health, you ignite a Spark of Hope within them for three seconds. If they are above 90 percent Health when the effect ends, you and the ally gain Major Heroism for 15 seconds. This effect can occur once every 20 seconds per target.

In combat, when you heal yourself or an ally below 50 percent Health, you ignite a Spark of Hope within them for three seconds. If they are above 90 percent Health when the effect ends, you and the ally gain Major Heroism for 15 seconds. This effect can occur once every 20 seconds per target. Five pieces (Perfected only): Adds four percent Healing Done.

Test of Resolve

This set includes Heavy armor, jewelry, and weapons. Here are the bonuses for the Test of Resolve set:

Two pieces: Adds 1,487 Armor.

Adds 1,487 Armor. Three pieces: Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent.

Gain Minor Aegis at all times, reducing your damage taken from Dungeon, Trial, and Arena Monsters by five percent. Four pieces: Adds 1,206 Maximum Health.

Adds 1,206 Maximum Health. Five pieces: When you take damage while under 35 percent Health, your resolve is tested. If you are below 50 percent Stamina, you restore full Health, Magicka, and Stamina while gaining Major Protection and Major Aegis for 10 seconds. If you are above 35 percent Stamina, you become a Beacon of Hope for 20 seconds, causing your Major and Minor Buffs to also grant Major Aegis for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 45 seconds.

When you take damage while under 35 percent Health, your resolve is tested. If you are below 50 percent Stamina, you restore full Health, Magicka, and Stamina while gaining Major Protection and Major Aegis for 10 seconds. If you are above 35 percent Stamina, you become a Beacon of Hope for 20 seconds, causing your Major and Minor Buffs to also grant Major Aegis for 10 seconds. This effect can occur once every 45 seconds. Five pieces (Perfected only): Adds 1,487 Armor.

Mythic Items in The Elder Scrolls (ESO): Necrom

Mythic items can be obtained through the Antiquities system added with the Greymoor DLC. The system includes actions such as Scrying and Excavation. Mythic items can only be found through legendary-quality Leads and are classified as Master difficulty to excavate.

They are a one-piece set as you can only equip one Mythic item at a time. Here are the bonuses for each Mythic Item:

Cryptcannon Vestments – Light Chest

Bonus: You can no longer cast Ultimate abilities. Instead, casting an Ultimate ability transfers your Ultimate resource to your living group members, divided equally among them. Gain Minor Heroism at all times.

Esoteric Environment Greaves – Heavy Legs

Bonus: While you are above 50 percent Stamina, reduce your damage taken by 50 percent and lose 968 Stamina whenever you take direct damage, up to once every 0.25 seconds.

Velothi Ur-Mage’s Amulet – Necklace

Bonus: Adds 1,650 Offensive Penetration. Increase your damage done to monsters by 15 percent, grant Minor Force, and reduce your Light and Heavy Attack damage by 99 percent.

