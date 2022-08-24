All Island Sanctuary achievements and the fastest ways to complete them in FFXIV

The Island Sanctuary is a feature like no other in Final Fantasy XIV. Introduced alongside Patch 6.2 in August, the peaceful place offers many activities far from the battlefield.

Players can farm crops, collect various materials, and craft tools to get more, as well as build the hideaway “of their dreams.” It can include pastures, workshops, and much more. Island Sanctuaries will offer several hours of game time and reaching the maximum rank (set at 10) will take a long time. And since it’s a new feature, the developer is likely to add more to it in future updates.

Related: How to unlock the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

In addition to minions, mounts, and glamours, players can get some achievement titles and points by discovering the feature and their activities. Here is the list of the Island Sanctuaries’ achievements and the fastest ways to complete them.

All Island Sanctuary achievements and the fastest ways to get them on FFXIV

For the moment, the achievements released alongside the feature aren’t hard to complete but will require some time. As such, it can be useful to know the fastest ways to get them.

Here are all the achievements linked to the Island Sanctuary feature: