What time does MC Championship (MCC) 31 start?

The MC Championship (MCC) firework show is drawing closer and the 10 competing teams are nearly ready to tackle yet another installment of the Minecraft tournament in MCC 31. It is sure to be another engaging run of the event, so fans will want to ensure they know when MCC 31 begins so they don’t miss out on any of the excitement.

April was an MCC-filled month as the rare occurrence of two MCC runs within the same month took place. Noxcrew and Smajor likely decided to run two events since the first one was MCC’s most chaotic and unpredictable event ever, which was the non-canon special MCC Scuffed event that ran on April Fools’ Day.

Image via Noxcrew

So much about the MCC Scuffed event was uncertain that competitors and fans alike weren’t convinced about whether the event was actually happening or if it was some grand prank for April Fools’ that Noxcrew and Smajor planned out. But the event did end up being real and was packed with cursed modifications and also ended up featuring the first-ever instance of two teams winning the event rather than just one.

The second event of April was MCC 30 and ran almost entirely as a regular installment of the event with the exception of a game remix that occurred for Hole in the Wall. This game remix brought back part of the cursed features featured in MCC Scuffed’s version of Hole in the Wall and added intense hunger to the game to make it more challenging for players.

Image via Noxcrew

Now, MCC 31 is set to be the next run of the event and will be a regular canon version of the tournament. The games that will be featured in the event have not been unveiled just yet, but the pool will likely include at least one and maybe even a few games that weren’t options in MCC 30.

Since season three of MCC added a special introduction feature that kicks off every event, fans will want to ensure they tune in on time. This feature has so far made for some rather funny content as each team generally plans some kind of unique way to introduce themselves.

Whether you’re most excited to see your favorite MCC game played, to watch the competing teams introduce themselves, or are especially excited for one of the MCC 31 team lineups, you’ll want to know exactly when the event starts so you don’t miss even a second of the action.

When is MCC 31?

Fans and competitors can return to the Decision Dome together on May 20 at 2pm CT. After it officially begins, the event will then last for around three hours before a winning team is crowned. The Minecraft tournament can be enjoyed in numerous ways depending on how fans prefer to experience the event.

Image via Noxcrew

If you prefer to enjoy the tournament through the lens of the 10 participating teams, you can choose to tune into the live stream of any of the 40 creators competing on their platform of choice listed on MCC Live. Watching through the perspective of any creator is the best way to understand how the event looks and functions for those who are competing. Since every MCC event features drastically different team compositions, it can also be quite fun to see all the different creators interact and how well varying lineups do in each event.

If you would instead prefer an overall perspective that encompasses all of the teams at once you might instead enjoy tuning in to Noxcrew’s official Twitch channel. Noxcrew are the developers behind the event so fans can hear from those who fully run and create the event in partnership with Smajor. Fans can also watch Smajor’s perspective for a unique in-between look as he is the organizer of the MCC event and carefully crafts the teams himself but also participates as a competitor in each event.

After MCC 31, the next event will likely be another non-canon one as the special MCC Pride event has aired three times and each one has so far always occurred in June. This event has become a staple for the Minecraft tournament and is focused on shining the stoplight on LGBTQ+ youth and usually partners with The Trevor Project to run the event as a fundraiser.

